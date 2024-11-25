Top 125, Aon Next 10 finalized entering 2025 PGA TOUR Season

In addition to McNealy’s breakthrough, the FedExCup Fall was highlighted by several memorable moments, including Patton Kizzire’s first title in more than six years at the Procore Championship, where he entered the week No. 132 in the standings with conditional status. The Black Desert Championship, in its first year as a PGA TOUR tournament, provided the backdrop for Matt McCarty to claim his first win in his second start as a TOUR member after earning the Korn Ferry Tour’s Three-Victory Promotion. And at the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall, Korn Ferry Tour graduate and Puerto Rico native Rafael Campos entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship No. 147 in the standings before capturing an emotional first career title just seven days removed from the birth of his daughter.