Top 125, Aon Next 10 finalized entering 2025 PGA TOUR Season
5 Min Read
Nico Echavarria solidified his position in the Aon Next 10 via a T2 finish at The RSM Classic. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy wins first TOUR title at The RSM Classic, earns access to first three Signature Events of 2025
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. –The FedExCup Fall standings were finalized Sunday at The RSM Classic, with players finishing in the top 125 securing access to all Full-Field Events and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. Other competitive consequences determined at the season-ending event included the Aon Next 10, which offers access to two Signature Events in 2025: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
The RSM Classic, won by Maverick McNealy, was the final event of the 2024 FedExCup Fall, consisting of eight official PGA TOUR events. Each event offered winner’s benefits – a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, 500 FedExCup points and invitations to The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament and PGA Championship in 2025 – as well as the opportunity for players to lock up or improve positions in the priority ranking for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season.
McNealy, who began the season on a Major Medical Extension and went on to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, began the FedExCup Fall at No. 53 in the standings and finished in the Aon Next 10 (No. 51) to earn exemptions to two additional Signature Events in 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
In addition to McNealy’s breakthrough, the FedExCup Fall was highlighted by several memorable moments, including Patton Kizzire’s first title in more than six years at the Procore Championship, where he entered the week No. 132 in the standings with conditional status. The Black Desert Championship, in its first year as a PGA TOUR tournament, provided the backdrop for Matt McCarty to claim his first win in his second start as a TOUR member after earning the Korn Ferry Tour’s Three-Victory Promotion. And at the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall, Korn Ferry Tour graduate and Puerto Rico native Rafael Campos entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship No. 147 in the standings before capturing an emotional first career title just seven days removed from the birth of his daughter.
Top 125
The RSM Classic was the 47th and final event of the 2024 PGA TOUR Season and the last opportunity for players to secure top-125 status, offering access to all Full-Field Events and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. Two players moved into the top 125 at The RSM Classic: Daniel Berger (T2) and Henrik Norlander (T17).
A four-time PGA TOUR winner, Berger entered the week No. 127 in the FedExCup Fall standings in his final year on a tournament winner’s exemption and finished runner-up to secure his spot inside the top 125 at No. 100. It marked Berger’s best finish on TOUR since his most recent title at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Norlander, who began The RSM Classic at No. 126 in the FedExCup Fall standings for the second consecutive year, posted scores of 63-68 in the final two rounds to finish T17 and earn fully-exempt status on TOUR for the first time since the 2021-22 season. A three-time runner-up on TOUR, Norlander played in 21 events in 2024 with conditional status (126-150 category) and posted a season-best T8 at the Black Desert Championship during the FedExCup Fall.
With a final-round 64, tying his low round of the season, Joel Dahmen finished T35 to remain No. 124 in the FedExCup Fall standings and retain fully exempt status on TOUR in 2025. After a first-round 73, Dahmen made a par putt from 5 feet, 6 inches to make the cut on the number.
Sam Ryder (MC) finished No. 125 in the final 2024 FedExCup Fall standings after entering the week at No. 122.
Seven players moved into the top 125 after beginning the FedExCup Fall outside the top 125: Alex Smalley (No. 128 to No. 121), Norlander (No. 129 to No. 120), Greyson Sigg (No. 130 to No. 107), Kizzire (No. 132 to No. 77), Berger (No. 138 to No. 100), Campos (No. 146 to No. 82) and Joe Highsmith (No. 158 to No. 110).
Players who finished Nos. 126-150 earned conditional status for 2025, unless otherwise exempt, and are eligible for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in December. Martin Laird was the only player who entered The RSM Classic outside the top 150 and finished No. 150 or better (T17; moved from No. 152 to No. 145).
Aon Next 10
Nos. 51-60 in the final FedExCup Fall standings serve as the Aon Next 10 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, with the following 10 players earning a spot in those two events:
- No. 51: Maverick McNealy
- No. 52: Mackenzie Hughes
- No. 53: Patrick Rodgers
- No. 54: Nico Echavarria
- No. 55: Harris English
- No. 56: Seamus Power
- No. 57: Ben Griffin
- No. 58: Kevin Yu
- No. 59: Tom Kim
- No. 60: Nick Taylor
Additional Aon Next 10 notes:
- With his T11 finish at The RSM Classic, Kevin Yu (No. 61 to No. 58) was the only player to move into the Aon Next 10 at The RSM Classic, bumping out Justin Rose (No. 60 to No. 62).
- Three players finished in the Aon Next 10 after entering the FedExCup Fall outside the top 60: Nico Echavarria (No. 108 to No. 54), Ben Griffin (No. 61 to No. 57), Kevin Yu (No. 89 to No. 58).
- Three FedExCup Fall winners finished in the Aon Next 10: Kevin Yu (Sanderson Farms Championship), Nico Echavarria (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP), Maverick McNealy (The RSM Classic).
- Ben Griffin (No. 57) finished in the Aon Next 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall for the second consecutive season (No. 54 in 2023).
Signature Events are limited-field tournaments with increased prize money and FedExCup points and include players who finished in the top 50 in the previous season’s FedExCup standings, with remaining spots determined by players who play their way in through the events leading up to the next Signature Event (Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5), tournament winners, PGA TOUR members in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking and sponsor exemptions. New in 2025, Signature Events after The Sentry will have a minimum field size of 72 players (80 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), and the field will be filled (if necessary) using positions 11 and beyond in the Aon Next 10 standings.
Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
With the top 125 and 126-150 categories set, the final opportunity for PGA TOUR membership is Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in December. The top five finishers (and ties) will earn TOUR cards, giving players without status an opportunity to earn or regain TOUR membership and players in the 126-150 category or below a chance to improve their status.
Exempt categories for Final Stage include the top 40 available players below No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings and non-members whose FedExCup points are greater than or equal to No. 150 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published on Monday, Nov. 18, are also exempt for Final Stage.
While the top five and ties will earn PGA TOUR cards, the next 25 finishers (and ties) will earn fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour, while the next 40 finishers (and ties) will be exempt through the second reshuffle on the Korn Ferry Tour. All remaining competitors at Final Stage will earn exempt status through the Latin America Swing on PGA TOUR Americas in 2025.
Final Stage of Q-School will be contested Thursday, Dec. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 15, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club.