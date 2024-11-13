PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: What to know for Second Stage

Notables: After completing his fifth year at Colorado State in 2023, Davis Bryant won the 2024 Colorado Open and a $100,000 first-place prize … Scotland’s Jimmy Gunn, 44, has made 110 career PGA TOUR starts and is still chasing his first PGA TOUR card … Japan’s Ryo Ishikawa has won 20 times on the Japan Golf Tour and competed in 25 major championships … Japan’s Takumi Kanaya, 26, stood No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 55 weeks and has ranked as high as No. 49 on the Official World Golf Ranking … Ohio State alum Maxwell Moldovan, who finished No. 20 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, has already qualified for three U.S. Opens … Anthony Paolucci, 32, made 95 career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts and was the United States’ top-ranked junior in 2010.