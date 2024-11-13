PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: What to know for Second Stage
Written by Kevin Prise
It’s time for PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry’s Second Stage, one of the highest-wattage pressure cookers in professional golf.
Five Second Stage competitions will be played across the United States, with top finishers from each site (roughly 15% of each field) advancing to Final Stage with a chance at securing 2025 PGA TOUR membership.
The top five finishers and ties at Q-School’s Final Stage will earn 2025 PGA TOUR cards. Crucially, all players who begin Final Stage will secure conditional status at minimum on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas. Second Stage thereby represents golf’s ultimate job interview: Advance and you have status somewhere.
In addition, the medalist and ties at each Second Stage site will earn eight guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2025, regardless of their finish at Final Stage.
After the top five and ties who earn PGA TOUR cards, the next 25 finishers and ties will earn 12 guaranteed starts on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour. The following 15 finishers and ties will earn eight guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts. Following these players who earn PGA TOUR status and guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts, the next 20 finishers and ties will be exempt on PGA TOUR Americas through the 2025 Latin America Swing.
The remaining finishers will be slotted on the season-opening Korn Ferry Tour Priority Ranking based on their finishing position at Final Stage. Periodic reshuffles will adjust the Priority Ranking, based on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List at each reshuffle interval.
Of the 30 players who earned 2025 PGA TOUR membership via the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour, nine players advanced through Q-School’s Second Stage a year ago: Aldrich Potgieter, Noah Goodwin, Danny Walker, Isaiah Salinda, Kevin Velo, John Pak, Steven Fisk, Braden Thornberry and William Mouw. Expect more of the same in the coming years, as professional golf gets deeper and accomplished players keep entering the ranks.
Q-School’s Final Stage is scheduled for Dec. 12-15 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club (two rounds at each course) in northeast Florida.
Here’s a look at the starting fields for all five Second Stage sites and notables set to compete at each site.
Nov. 19-22
The Landings Golf & Athletic Club – Deer Creek
Savannah, Georgia
Notables: Duke alum Ryan Blaum, 41, has made 115 career PGA TOUR starts … Morgan Hoffmann, 35, finished No. 93 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List in his first full season back after exploring non-traditional treatments for muscular dystrophy, of which he was diagnosed in 2017 … Georgia Southern alum Ben Carr finished No. 17 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking … Spencer Levin has made 385 career starts between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour … Steve Wheatcroft is a veteran of 345 starts between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour and recently penned an emotional essay encouraging people to discuss their issues openly, in the context of his battle with alcohol abuse.
Dec. 3-6
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail – Highlands/Marshwood
Dothan, Alabama
Notables: Vanderbilt alum John Augenstein was a first team All-American as a college senior in 2020, after finishing runner-up at the 2019 U.S. Amateur … TCU alum Gustav Frimodt finished No. 9 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking … Recent University of Missouri grad Jack Lundin was a second team All-American as a senior in 2023-24 … Florida State alum Jack Maguire, 30, finished No. 67 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to retain fully exempt status on the circuit … Sean O’Hair, 42, has notched four wins in 433 career PGA TOUR starts.
Valencia Country Club
Valencia, California
Notables: After completing his fifth year at Colorado State in 2023, Davis Bryant won the 2024 Colorado Open and a $100,000 first-place prize … Scotland’s Jimmy Gunn, 44, has made 110 career PGA TOUR starts and is still chasing his first PGA TOUR card … Japan’s Ryo Ishikawa has won 20 times on the Japan Golf Tour and competed in 25 major championships … Japan’s Takumi Kanaya, 26, stood No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 55 weeks and has ranked as high as No. 49 on the Official World Golf Ranking … Ohio State alum Maxwell Moldovan, who finished No. 20 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, has already qualified for three U.S. Opens … Anthony Paolucci, 32, made 95 career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts and was the United States’ top-ranked junior in 2010.
Hammock Beach Conservatory
Palm Coast, Florida
Notables: Upstate New York native Bryan Bigley, 39, has made 77 career Korn Ferry Tour starts … South Africa’s James Hart du Preez, 6-foot-9, is a Sunshine Tour regular and known as one of golf’s longest hitters … Arizona State alum Ryggs Johnston finished No. 17 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking … University of Maryland alum David Kocher is a two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner and shot a final-round 59 at the circuit’s 2023 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron … Jeff Overton has made 301 career PGA TOUR starts and represented the U.S. Team at the 2010 Ryder Cup … Julian Suri, 33, has won on the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour and featured as high as No. 60 on the Official World Golf Ranking.
Kinderlou Forest Golf Club
Valdosta, Georgia
Notables:Anders Albertson, a two-time Korn Ferry Tour graduate, has made 40 career PGA TOUR starts … George Bryan IV, renowned for his “Bryan Bros Golf” content with brother Wesley, looks to advance for the first time in three Second Stage appearances … Recent University of Illinois graduate Timmy Crawford made a par-4 ace at the Korn Ferry Tour’s The Ascendant presented by Blue in July … Taylor Funk, son of eight-time PGA TOUR winner Fred Funk, made 14 PGA TOUR Americas starts in 2024 … Yale alum James Nicholas, a popular golf content creator, has made 39 career Korn Ferry Tour starts … Ohio State alum Neal Shipley finished as low amateur at both the 2024 Masters and U.S. Open, joining Viktor Hovland as the only two players in the last 25 years to accomplish this feat.
