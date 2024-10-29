PGA TOUR Board to review PAC-recommended changes to enhance competition
A more competitive and compelling PGA TOUR could be in store thanks to several proposed changes that have come from a Player Advisory Council-led comprehensive examination of the TOUR’s competitive landscape in 2024.
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
This analysis follows extensive feedback from PGA TOUR members about tournament field sizes and pace of play, along with playing privileges and the FedExCup points system. These potential changes supported by the PAC will be voted on by the PGA TOUR Policy Board at its meeting next month.
The intention of the proposed changes, which were outlined in a memo sent Tuesday to PGA TOUR members, is to deliver a more competitive and entertaining product for players, fans, sponsors, tournaments and other stakeholders.
After the PGA TOUR Policy Board formally approved a comprehensive review of field sizes and the eligibility system in June, the PAC Subcommittees began a series of meetings to move this project forward.
Among the items being considered are a proposal to optimize field sizes, reevaluate the PGA TOUR eligibility system and adjust the allocation of FedExCup points in Signature Events and majors. Any changes would not take effect until 2026.
The following items will be presented to the Policy Board for a vote on Nov. 18 for implementation for the 2026 season:
- Adjust the maximum number of players in a starting field of an open tournament played on one course from 156 to 144 players, with a reduction to 120 or 132 as required by circumstances such as daylight.
- Change exempt status from top 125 to top 100 in the FedExCup and add a conditional category for finishers 101-125.
- Decrease the number of PGA TOUR cards coming from the Korn Ferry Tour from 30 to 20, maintaining 10 from the DP World Tour and capping Q-School at five.
- Reduce Open Qualifying positions at fields with fewer than 144 players during the FedExCup Regular Season (no changes to the FedExCup Fall).
- Reallocate spots in the field currently used for restricted sponsor exemptions (two PGA TOUR Members and two DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category) to the next eligible member on the Priority Ranking.
- Adjust the FedExCup points distribution table with a slight increase to second-place points for majors and THE PLAYERS and a slight decrease to points in positions 11 and beyond and a slight decrease to Signature Event points in positions 7 and beyond.
The review was led by Subcommittees of the PAC that look at four areas: Competitions and Regulations; Pathways; Tournaments, Fans and Sponsors; and Business. These Subcommittees were introduced this year to provide players the opportunity to increase their knowledge and offer direct feedback in crucial areas of TOUR-related business.
Optimal field sizes were considered to deliver an enhanced experience for players, fans, the television broadcast and other constituents. Twenty-eight percent of tournaments this year had at least one round that was not completed on the scheduled day due to darkness. The Competitions and Regulations Subcommittee considered amount of daylight, pace of play, the television broadcast, operations, fans and sponsors for determining optimal field sizes. Fields that are too large make it difficult to finish the competition on schedule and cause delays in the overall pace of play, increasing the average round times on TOUR.
In concert with their evaluation of field sizes, the PAC Subcommittees also looked at eligibility categories. They focused on determining an appropriate number of exempt members to ensure access to Full-Field Events and on building an eligibility system based on competitive performance.
Based on the proposed field sizes and to ensure adequate participation in open, Full-Field Events, it was determined that the number of exempt members should be reduced by approximately 20-25%. To identify the most competitive players, the Competitions and Regulations Subcommittee analyzed performance metrics, including adjusted Scoring Average, multiple Strokes Gained variants, Official World Golf Ranking and historical TOUR card retention rates. The review of this performance data led to the determination that the top 125 category should be amended to top 100 (Nos. 101-125 would retain conditional status).
The number of PGA TOUR cards available from the Korn Ferry Tour would be reduced from 30 to 20, as well. This retains the Korn Ferry Tour’s position as the primary pathway to the PGA TOUR. PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry would reward PGA TOUR cards to the top five (no ties), and 10 cards would continue to be available to top players from the DP World Tour.
Changes to Open Qualifying and sponsor exemptions were proposed in order to minimize the impact of proposed changes to field size. In recognition of the fact that 65-70% of Open Qualifiers do not make the cut, it was proposed that Open Qualifying should be removed from tournaments with 120 or fewer players and that the number of Open Qualifiers in 132-player events should be reduced from four to two.
Spots in the field for two restricted sponsor exemptions (those limited to PGA TOUR members in the DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category) would be awarded to the next players in the Priority Ranking, as well. If approved by the Policy Board, the next step will be to work with the PGA of America and Tournament Organizations on these proposed changes.
The Korn Ferry Tour PAC is in the process of understanding these PGA TOUR modifications and how they might impact field sizes and the Korn Ferry Tour eligibility system. This process will continue with a Korn Ferry Tour PAC meeting in the coming weeks, and any changes required will be submitted to the Policy Board for approval in December.
Among other items that will be presented to the Policy Board for approval in November are a rules change that would allow amateurs who finish in the top 10 of a tournament to play in the following open event, and an extra point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated for players who finish in the top five of a PGA TOUR tournament.