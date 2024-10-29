PGA TOUR Board to review PAC-recommended changes to enhance competition

Optimal field sizes were considered to deliver an enhanced experience for players, fans, the television broadcast and other constituents. Twenty-eight percent of tournaments this year had at least one round that was not completed on the scheduled day due to darkness. The Competitions and Regulations Subcommittee considered amount of daylight, pace of play, the television broadcast, operations, fans and sponsors for determining optimal field sizes. Fields that are too large make it difficult to finish the competition on schedule and cause delays in the overall pace of play, increasing the average round times on TOUR.