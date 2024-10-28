DP World Tour update: Italy’s Guido Migliozzi jumps into position for PGA TOUR card

Migliozzi, 27, stood ninth on this list midway through September, in a season that has included a win at the KLM Open and a runner-up at the Volvo China Open. After back-to-back missed cuts at the BMW PGA Championship and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he got back on track with a T18 at the FedEx Open de France in mid-October before a strong showing at the Genesis Championship in South Korea, where he finished three strokes back of a playoff between Byeong Hun An and Tom Kim, won by An.