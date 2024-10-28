DP World Tour update: Italy’s Guido Migliozzi jumps into position for PGA TOUR card
3 Min Read
Moves to No. 9 on Race to Dubai – PGA TOUR Eligibility with two events left
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Guido Migliozzi has won four DP World Tour titles, reached the world top 70 and represented his native Italy in the Olympics – all before age 28.
Now he’s on the verge of adding a PGA TOUR card to his esteemed resume.
Migliozzi finished solo fifth at last week’s Genesis Championship, the DP World Tour’s final stop before the DP World Tour Playoffs, to ascend from No. 13 to No. 9 on the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility. After the two-event DP World Tour Playoffs, the top 10 on the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility will receive dual membership on the 2025 PGA TOUR.
Migliozzi, 27, stood ninth on this list midway through September, in a season that has included a win at the KLM Open and a runner-up at the Volvo China Open. After back-to-back missed cuts at the BMW PGA Championship and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he got back on track with a T18 at the FedEx Open de France in mid-October before a strong showing at the Genesis Championship in South Korea, where he finished three strokes back of a playoff between Byeong Hun An and Tom Kim, won by An.
Migliozzi, who hails from Vicenza, Italy (roughly 40 miles west of Venice), is no stranger to success on golf’s biggest stages. He finished fourth at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, and he added a T14 at the PGA Championship a year later (he has made seven career major starts). He’s a proven winner, with three Alps Tour victories before earning DP World Tour membership via Q-School in fall 2018 – status that he has not relinquished.
The top 70 on the Race to Dubai after the Genesis Championship have qualified for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Nov. 7-10), and the top 50 after Abu Dhabi will qualify for the DP World Tour Championship (Nov. 14-17). The 10 players who earn dual PGA TOUR membership via the DP World Tour will join graduates from the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in a category on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking that is subject to periodic reshuffles.
South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who finished fourth at this year’s Open Championship, leads the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility with two events remaining, followed by Rasmus Højgaard, Matteo Manassero, Niklas Norgaard, Jesper Svensson, Rikuya Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg, Jordan Smith, Migliozzi and Romain Langasque.
Thriston Lawrence makes birdie putt at Myrtle Beach
Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin, who grew up at the same home club (Holywood Golf Club) as world No. 3 Rory McIlroy, fell from No. 10 to No. 11 in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility after the Genesis Championship. (McKibbin did not compete.)
McKibbin is followed by Thorbjørn Olesen, Julien Guerrier, Angel Hidalgo Portillo and Dan Bradbury at Nos. 12-15 on the standings, respectively, with two events remaining. Two weeks ago, Guerrier, 39, earned his first DP World Tour title at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters to vault into contention for his first PGA TOUR card.
Rasmus Højgaard sinks 32-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open
At No. 2 on the standings with two events remaining, Højgaard is well positioned to join his twin brother Nicolai on the PGA TOUR in 2025. Rasmus Højgaard finished No. 11 on last year’s Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility; he was bumped on the season’s final day by Matthieu Pavon, who closed with four straight birdies at the DP World Tour Championship to finish fifth and vault into the No. 8 spot on the standings.
This marks the second year where the top 10 on the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, will earn PGA TOUR membership. Two members of the inaugural class, Robert MacIntyre and Pavon, have won on TOUR in 2024.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.