Rasmus Højgaard poised to join brother Nicolai on PGA TOUR in 2025
2 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Get ready for a new set of twins on the PGA TOUR.
Rasmus Højgaard, twin brother of Nicolai, is poised to join his sibling on TOUR in 2025 following his victory at the Amgen Irish Open on Sunday. Rasmus Højgaard birdied his last three holes to beat Rory McIlroy by one shot at Royal County Down, jumping to No. 1 in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility Rankings.
The top 10 in the Race to Dubai (who are not otherwise exempt) at the end of the year will earn full status on the PGA TOUR. Eight events remain on the DP World Tour, and Højgaard has all but clinched it.
“It's been my biggest goal for this season,” Højgaard said.
This is the second year a pathway is available from the DP World Tour to the PGA TOUR for dual membership. Robert MacIntyre and Matthieu Pavon highlighted the inaugural class. MacIntyre won the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open in his first full season on TOUR. Pavon won the Farmers Insurance Open and advanced to the TOUR Championship.
Højgaard nearly earned his PGA TOUR card through the pathway a year ago, but a late surge by Pavon at the DP World Tour Championship knocked Højgaard out. Pavon birdied his final four holes in the final round to move into the top 10 and push Højgaard to No. 11.
“Last year was a bit of a — that was hard," Højgaard said. "But yeah, it made me more motivated to get it this year."
Højgaard, 23, has already won five times on the DP World Tour. He won his first title at 18, becoming the third-youngest player to win on the DP World Tour. Højgaard has amassed six top 10s this season and has yet to miss a cut.
His brother Nicolai Højgaard is wrapping up his first season on the PGA TOUR. Nicolai Højgaard is 85th in the FedExCup Fall standings, in position to keep his card for another season.
Here’s a look at the rest of the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility Rankings:
1. Rasmus Højgaard
2. Thriston Lawrence
3. Jesper Svensson
4. Sebastian Soderberg
5. Niklas Norgaard
6. Matteo Manassero
7. Rikuya Hoshino
8. Romain Langasque
9. Guido Migliozzi
10. Frederic LaCroix