Presidents Cup Round 5: Recap Sunday's Singles matches

    The Presidents Cup concludes Sunday from Royal Montreal. The U.S. restored their lead on Saturday after the morning Four-ball sessions, capturing three of four matches, and extended it through the evening to take an 11-7 lead into Sunday Singles. Each of the 12 men on both teams will go head-to-head for their team to win the Presidents Cup trophy.

    Check back here for results and recaps of every Singles match.

    Round 5: Singles match recaps

    Match 19

    12:02 p.m.: Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Jason Day (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 20

    12:14 p.m.: Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Tom Kim (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 21

    12:26 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 22

    12:38 p.m.: Russell Henley (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 23

    12:50 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Taylor Pendrith (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 24

    1:02 p.m.: Keegan Bradley (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 25

    1:19 p.m.: Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 26

    1:31 p.m.: Wyndham Clark (U.S.) vs. Min Woo Lee (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 27

    1:43 p.m.: Sahith Theegala (U.S.) vs. Byeong Hun An (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 28

    1:55 p.m.: Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 29

    2:07 p.m.: Brian Harman (U.S.) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International)

    Result: TBD

    Match 30

    2:19 p.m.: Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (International)

    Result: TBD

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.