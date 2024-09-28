Presidents Cup weather: Saturday play resumes after fog suspension at Royal Montreal
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Update, Saturday 9 a.m. ET: The third round of the Presidents Cup has resumed. Match 13 (U.S. Team's Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark vs. International Team's Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim) will begin at 9:12 a.m. and Match 14 (U.S. Team's Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs. International Team's Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im) will begin at 9:30 a.m. Approximate starting times for Saturday's Round 4 Foursomes are 2:30-3:02 p.m. ET.
The third round of the Presidents Cup was suspended at 7:23 a.m. ET Saturday due to fog.
At the time of the suspension, Four-ball Matches 11 (U.S. Team's Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa vs. International Team's Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith) and 12 (U.S. Team's Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele vs. International Team's Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes) had started. The players had the option to finish out the hole they were on but did not. Play is expected to resume within the next hour.
Saturday's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 15 C (59 F) and high of 21 C (70 F). Winds are forecast out of the northeast at 6-12 mph. See below for full Saturday and Sunday forecasts.