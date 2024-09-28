Presidents Cup weather: Saturday play resumes after fog suspension at Royal Montreal

At the time of the suspension, Four-ball Matches 11 (U.S. Team's Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa vs. International Team's Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith) and 12 (U.S. Team's Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele vs. International Team's Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes) had started. The players had the option to finish out the hole they were on but did not. Play is expected to resume within the next hour.