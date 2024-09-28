PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Presidents Cup weather: Saturday play resumes after fog suspension at Royal Montreal

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Update, Saturday 9 a.m. ET: The third round of the Presidents Cup has resumed. Match 13 (U.S. Team's Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark vs. International Team's Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim) will begin at 9:12 a.m. and Match 14 (U.S. Team's Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs. International Team's Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im) will begin at 9:30 a.m. Approximate starting times for Saturday's Round 4 Foursomes are 2:30-3:02 p.m. ET.

    The third round of the Presidents Cup was suspended at 7:23 a.m. ET Saturday due to fog.

    At the time of the suspension, Four-ball Matches 11 (U.S. Team's Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa vs. International Team's Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith) and 12 (U.S. Team's Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele vs. International Team's Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes) had started. The players had the option to finish out the hole they were on but did not. Play is expected to resume within the next hour.


    MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 28: A general view of the practice range during a temporary weather suspension due to fog during Four-Ball matches on day three of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 28, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 28: A general view of the practice range during a temporary weather suspension due to fog during Four-Ball matches on day three of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 28, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Players being driven off the course due to fog suspension on Saturday at the 2024 Presidents Cup. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Players being driven off the course due to fog suspension on Saturday at the 2024 Presidents Cup. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Foggy scenes from Royal Montreal on Saturday morning. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    Foggy scenes from Royal Montreal on Saturday morning. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)


    Saturday's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 15 C (59 F) and high of 21 C (70 F). Winds are forecast out of the northeast at 6-12 mph. See below for full Saturday and Sunday forecasts.