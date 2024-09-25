Presidents Cup Round 1: Preview Thursday's Four-ball matchups

Pendrith has the honor of being the first Canadian on the course Thursday at Royal Montreal. He’ll play alongside another player who made his East Lake debut this year in Bezuidenhout. Both players are dramatically improved since they made their Presidents Cup debut two years ago. Pendrith, already a long hitter, has developed into an elite putter, while Bezuidenhout is a much better ball-striker than he was in 2022. They’ll face a fiery pair in Clark and Bradley that could make birdies in bunches. Clark has had an up-and-down second half of the season, though, including a missed cut at the Procore Championship two weeks ago.