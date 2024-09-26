Overnight rain impacts Presidents Cup’s opening round
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
While the overnight rain that saturated The Royal Montreal Golf Club will not impact the start of the Presidents Cup, it will affect the first day’s play.
Preferred lies will be used for Thursday’s five Four-ball matches at Royal Montreal. That will allow players to lift, clean and place their balls in closely-mown areas.
Royal Montreal received approximately three-quarters of an inch of rain in the previous 24 hours, including a half inch from 8 p.m. ET Wednesday to 10 a.m. ET Thursday. The tournament’s opening tee time is at 11:35 a.m. ET.
Last night’s rain came after an especially rainy August at Royal Montreal. The course received 10 inches of rain last month, with one flooding event that closed the course for a few days. The heavy rains meant that the agronomy team had difficulty mowing the rough, leaving it especially thick this week.
The rest of the week should remain clear. There is a chance of passing showers this afternoon, but they’re expected to drop no more than 1/10th of an inch of rain. The forecast is clear Friday through Sunday.