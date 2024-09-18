PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Presidents Cup: U.S. Team records, info, more

2 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The U.S. Team heads to foreign soil looking to defend the Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club. The Americans are coming off a rough defeat at the hands of the Europeans in the Ryder Cup and are looking to right the ship in a competition they have historically dominated. New faces join the U.S. roster, like Sahith Theegala and Russell Henley, while veteran Keegan Bradley returns to the fold.

    FedExCup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to avenge his winless performance at the 2022 Presidents Cup, while Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay look to reignite their dynamic partnership.

    Read here to see the records of each member of the U.S. Team based on each format.

    Scottie Scheffler

    Age: 28
    Hometown: Dallas, Texas
    College: University of Texas
    PGA TOUR wins: 13
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 1 (2022)
    • Overall record: 0-3-1
    • Foursomes record: 0-2-0
    • Four-ball record: 0-0-1
    • Singles record: 0-1-0

    Xander Schauffele

    Age: 30
    Hometown: San Diego, California
    College: San Diego State University
    PGA TOUR wins: 9
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
    • Overall record: 6-3-0
    • Foursomes record: 3-0-0
    • Four-ball record: 1-3-0
    • Singles record: 2-0-0

    Collin Morikawa

    Age: 27
    Hometown: La Canada, California
    College: University of California-Berkeley
    PGA TOUR wins: 6
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 1 (2022)
    • Overall record: 2-1-0
    • Foursomes record: 1-1-0
    • Four-ball record: 0-0-0
    • Singles record: 1-0-0

    Wyndham Clark

    Age: 30
    Hometown: Denver, Colorado
    College: University of Oregon
    PGA TOUR wins: 3
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: First appearance
    • Overall record: N/A
    • Foursomes record: N/A
    • Four-ball record: N/A
    • Singles record: N/A

    Patrick Cantlay

    Age: 32
    Hometown: Jupiter, Florida
    College: University of California-Los Angeles
    PGA TOUR wins: 8
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
    • Overall record: 6-3-0
    • Foursomes record: 3-0-0
    • Four-ball record: 1-3-0
    • Singles record: 2-0-0

    Sahith Theegala

    Age: 26
    Hometown: Spring, Texas
    College: Pepperdine University
    PGA TOUR wins: 1
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: First appearance
    • Overall record: N/A
    • Foursomes record: N/A
    • Four-ball record: N/A
    • Singles record: N/A

    Keegan Bradley

    Age: 38
    Hometown: Woodstock, Vermont
    College: St. John's University
    PGA TOUR wins: 7
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 1 (2013)
    • Overall record: 2-2-1
    • Foursomes record: 1-0-1
    • Four-ball record: 1-1-0
    • Singles record: 0-1-0

    Sam Burns

    Age: 28
    Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana
    College: Louisiana State University
    PGA TOUR wins: 5
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 1 (2022)
    • Overall record: 0-3-2
    • Foursomes record: 0-2-0
    • Four-ball record: 0-1-1
    • Singles record: 0-0-1

    Tony Finau

    Age: 35
    Hometown: Lehi, Utah
    College: N/A
    PGA TOUR wins: 6
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
    • Overall record: 3-2-3
    • Foursomes record: 2-0-1
    • Four-ball record: 0-2-1
    • Singles record: 1-0-1

    Brian Harman

    Age: 37
    Hometown: Sea Island, Georgia
    College: University of Georgia
    PGA TOUR wins: 3
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: First appearance
    • Overall record: N/A
    • Foursomes record: N/A
    • Four-ball record: N/A
    • Singles record: N/A

    Russell Henley

    Age: 35
    Hometown: Columbus, Georgia
    College: University of Georgia
    PGA TOUR wins: 4
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: First appearance
    • Overall record: N/A
    • Foursomes record: N/A
    • Four-ball record: N/A
    • Singles record: N/A

    Max Homa

    Age: 33
    Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
    College: University of California-Berkeley
    PGA TOUR wins: 6
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 1 (2022)
    • Overall record: 4-0-0
    • Foursomes record: 2-0-0
    • Four-ball record: 1-0-0
    • Singles record: 1-0-0