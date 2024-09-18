Presidents Cup: U.S. Team records, info, more
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The U.S. Team heads to foreign soil looking to defend the Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club. The Americans are coming off a rough defeat at the hands of the Europeans in the Ryder Cup and are looking to right the ship in a competition they have historically dominated. New faces join the U.S. roster, like Sahith Theegala and Russell Henley, while veteran Keegan Bradley returns to the fold.
FedExCup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to avenge his winless performance at the 2022 Presidents Cup, while Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay look to reignite their dynamic partnership.
Read here to see the records of each member of the U.S. Team based on each format.
Scottie Scheffler
Age: 28
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
College: University of Texas
PGA TOUR wins: 13
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2022)
- Overall record: 0-3-1
- Foursomes record: 0-2-0
- Four-ball record: 0-0-1
- Singles record: 0-1-0
Xander Schauffele
Age: 30
Hometown: San Diego, California
College: San Diego State University
PGA TOUR wins: 9
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
- Overall record: 6-3-0
- Foursomes record: 3-0-0
- Four-ball record: 1-3-0
- Singles record: 2-0-0
Collin Morikawa
Age: 27
Hometown: La Canada, California
College: University of California-Berkeley
PGA TOUR wins: 6
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2022)
- Overall record: 2-1-0
- Foursomes record: 1-1-0
- Four-ball record: 0-0-0
- Singles record: 1-0-0
Wyndham Clark
Age: 30
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
College: University of Oregon
PGA TOUR wins: 3
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: First appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Patrick Cantlay
Age: 32
Hometown: Jupiter, Florida
College: University of California-Los Angeles
PGA TOUR wins: 8
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
- Overall record: 6-3-0
- Foursomes record: 3-0-0
- Four-ball record: 1-3-0
- Singles record: 2-0-0
Sahith Theegala
Age: 26
Hometown: Spring, Texas
College: Pepperdine University
PGA TOUR wins: 1
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: First appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Keegan Bradley
Age: 38
Hometown: Woodstock, Vermont
College: St. John's University
PGA TOUR wins: 7
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2013)
- Overall record: 2-2-1
- Foursomes record: 1-0-1
- Four-ball record: 1-1-0
- Singles record: 0-1-0
Sam Burns
Age: 28
Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana
College: Louisiana State University
PGA TOUR wins: 5
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2022)
- Overall record: 0-3-2
- Foursomes record: 0-2-0
- Four-ball record: 0-1-1
- Singles record: 0-0-1
Tony Finau
Age: 35
Hometown: Lehi, Utah
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 6
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
- Overall record: 3-2-3
- Foursomes record: 2-0-1
- Four-ball record: 0-2-1
- Singles record: 1-0-1
Brian Harman
Age: 37
Hometown: Sea Island, Georgia
College: University of Georgia
PGA TOUR wins: 3
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: First appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Russell Henley
Age: 35
Hometown: Columbus, Georgia
College: University of Georgia
PGA TOUR wins: 4
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: First appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Max Homa
Age: 33
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
College: University of California-Berkeley
PGA TOUR wins: 6
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2022)
- Overall record: 4-0-0
- Foursomes record: 2-0-0
- Four-ball record: 1-0-0
- Singles record: 1-0-0