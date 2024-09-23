Presidents Cup: Five International Team pairings we’d love to watch

At Quail Hollow in 2022, Scott played all four team sessions, pairing with Hideki Matsuyama in the Foursomes sessions and with Cam Davis in Four-ball. International Team Captain Mike Weir could go back to the Matsuyama-Scott pairing in Foursomes, which went 1-1-0, but those are arguably the Internationals' two hottest players. Trying to spread that good form across two pairings might be more conducive to success. Even if they remain a duo in Foursomes, Davis is not on the team to pair with Scott in Four-ball. That opens the door for Day to slide in and solidify an outstanding Aussie duo.