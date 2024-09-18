Presidents Cup: International Team records, info, more
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The International Team heads to The Royal Montreal Golf Club looking to flip the narrative at this year's Presidents Cup. Led by Captain Mike Weir, this team is full of young talent and fresh faces ready to ride the backing of the Canadian crowd to a potential upset.
Veteran Adam Scott returns for his 11th Presidents Cup, the most in International Team history, joined by superstars Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day. Three Canadians return to home turf in Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith.
Read here to see the records of each member of the International Team based on each format.
Hideki Matsuyama
Age: 32
Hometown: Sendai, Japan
College: Tohoku Fukushi University
PGA TOUR wins: 11
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022)
- Overall record: 7-10-5
- Foursomes record: 2-5-1
- Four-ball record: 3-4-2
- Singles record: 2-1-2
Sungjae Im
Age: 26
Hometown: Jeju-do, Republic of Korea
College: Korea National Sport University
PGA TOUR wins: 2
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
- Overall record: 5-3-2
- Foursomes record: 0-3-1
- Four-ball record: 3-0-1
- Singles record: 2-0-0
Adam Scott
Age: 44
Hometown: Gold Coast, Australia
College: University of Nevada-Las Vegas
PGA TOUR wins: 14
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 10 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022)
- Overall record: 18-25-6
- Foursomes record: 8-10-2
- Four-ball record: 5-10-4
- Singles record: 5-5-0
Tom Kim
Age: 22
Hometown: Seoul, Republic of Korea
PGA TOUR wins: 3
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2022)
- Overall record: 2-3-0
- Foursomes record: 1-1-0
- Four-ball record: 1-1-0
- Singles record: 0-1-0
Jason Day
Age: 36
Hometown: Brisbane, Australia
PGA TOUR wins: 13
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 4 (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017)
- Overall record: 5-11-4
- Foursomes record: 0-5-3
- Four-ball record: 3-4-1
- Singles record: 2-2-0
Byeong Hun An
Age: 33
Hometown: Republic of Korea
College: University of California-Berkeley
PGA TOUR wins: 0
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2019)
- Overall record: 1-2-2
- Foursomes record: 0-1-1
- Four-ball record: 1-0-1
- Singles record: 0-1-0
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Age: 30
Hometown: Kempton Park, South Africa
PGA TOUR wins: 0
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2022)
- Overall record: 1-0-1
- Foursomes record: 0-0-0
- Four-ball record: 0-0-1
- Singles record: 1-0-0
Corey Conners
Age: 32
Hometown: Listowel, Canada
College: Kent State University
PGA TOUR wins: 2
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2022)
- Overall record: 0-4-0
- Foursomes record: 0-2-0
- Four-ball record: 1-1-0
- Singles record: 0-1-0
Mackenzie Hughes
Age: 33
Hometown: Dundas, Canada
College: Kent State University
PGA TOUR wins: 2
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: First appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Si Woo Kim
Age: 29
Hometown: Seoul, Republic of Korea
College: Yonsei University
PGA TOUR wins: 4
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2017, 2022)
- Overall record: 4-3-0
- Foursomes record: 1-2-0
- Four-ball record: 2-0-0
- Singles record: 1-1-0
Min Woo Lee
Age: 26
Hometown: Perth, Australia
PGA TOUR wins: 0
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: First appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Taylor Pendrith
Age: 33
Hometown: Richmond Hill, Canada
College: Kent State University
PGA TOUR wins: 1
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2022)
- Overall record: 0-4-0
- Foursomes record: 0-1-0
- Four-ball record: 0-2-0
- Singles record: 0-1-0