4H AGO

Presidents Cup: International Team records, info, more

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The International Team heads to The Royal Montreal Golf Club looking to flip the narrative at this year's Presidents Cup. Led by Captain Mike Weir, this team is full of young talent and fresh faces ready to ride the backing of the Canadian crowd to a potential upset.

    Veteran Adam Scott returns for his 11th Presidents Cup, the most in International Team history, joined by superstars Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day. Three Canadians return to home turf in Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith.

    Read here to see the records of each member of the International Team based on each format.

    Hideki Matsuyama

    Age: 32
    Hometown: Sendai, Japan
    College: Tohoku Fukushi University
    PGA TOUR wins: 11
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022)
    • Overall record: 7-10-5
    • Foursomes record: 2-5-1
    • Four-ball record: 3-4-2
    • Singles record: 2-1-2

    Sungjae Im

    Age: 26
    Hometown: Jeju-do, Republic of Korea
    College: Korea National Sport University
    PGA TOUR wins: 2
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
    • Overall record: 5-3-2
    • Foursomes record: 0-3-1
    • Four-ball record: 3-0-1
    • Singles record: 2-0-0

    Adam Scott

    Age: 44
    Hometown: Gold Coast, Australia
    College: University of Nevada-Las Vegas
    PGA TOUR wins: 14
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 10 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022)
    • Overall record: 18-25-6
    • Foursomes record: 8-10-2
    • Four-ball record: 5-10-4
    • Singles record: 5-5-0

    Tom Kim

    Age: 22
    Hometown: Seoul, Republic of Korea
    PGA TOUR wins: 3
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 1 (2022)
    • Overall record: 2-3-0
    • Foursomes record: 1-1-0
    • Four-ball record: 1-1-0
    • Singles record: 0-1-0

    Jason Day

    Age: 36
    Hometown: Brisbane, Australia
    PGA TOUR wins: 13
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 4 (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017)
    • Overall record: 5-11-4
    • Foursomes record: 0-5-3
    • Four-ball record: 3-4-1
    • Singles record: 2-2-0

    Byeong Hun An

    Age: 33
    Hometown: Republic of Korea
    College: University of California-Berkeley
    PGA TOUR wins: 0
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 1 (2019)
    • Overall record: 1-2-2
    • Foursomes record: 0-1-1
    • Four-ball record: 1-0-1
    • Singles record: 0-1-0

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout

    Age: 30
    Hometown: Kempton Park, South Africa
    PGA TOUR wins: 0
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 1 (2022)
    • Overall record: 1-0-1
    • Foursomes record: 0-0-0
    • Four-ball record: 0-0-1
    • Singles record: 1-0-0

    Corey Conners

    Age: 32
    Hometown: Listowel, Canada
    College: Kent State University
    PGA TOUR wins: 2
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 1 (2022)
    • Overall record: 0-4-0
    • Foursomes record: 0-2-0
    • Four-ball record: 1-1-0
    • Singles record: 0-1-0

    Mackenzie Hughes

    Age: 33
    Hometown: Dundas, Canada
    College: Kent State University
    PGA TOUR wins: 2
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: First appearance
    • Overall record: N/A
    • Foursomes record: N/A
    • Four-ball record: N/A
    • Singles record: N/A

    Si Woo Kim

    Age: 29
    Hometown: Seoul, Republic of Korea
    College: Yonsei University
    PGA TOUR wins: 4
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 2 (2017, 2022)
    • Overall record: 4-3-0
    • Foursomes record: 1-2-0
    • Four-ball record: 2-0-0
    • Singles record: 1-1-0

    Min Woo Lee

    Age: 26
    Hometown: Perth, Australia
    PGA TOUR wins: 0
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: First appearance
    • Overall record: N/A
    • Foursomes record: N/A
    • Four-ball record: N/A
    • Singles record: N/A

    Taylor Pendrith

    Age: 33
    Hometown: Richmond Hill, Canada
    College: Kent State University
    PGA TOUR wins: 1
    Presidents Cup record:

    • Appearances: 1 (2022)
    • Overall record: 0-4-0
    • Foursomes record: 0-1-0
    • Four-ball record: 0-2-0
    • Singles record: 0-1-0