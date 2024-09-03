'Until I couldn't': Steve Wheatcroft shares story of battling alcoholism

I started working as a financial advisor and threw myself into the job the same way I played golf. Head down, time to grind. The first year was great, winning awards and making some money. Second year went down, and third year down further. I had a case that was supposed to go through in 2022 that was going to pay us a large, much needed commission. My family needed that money. It started out as a normal day. I got the text at 7:15 a.m. that the client wanted to hold off a year or two.