Scottie Scheffler: ‘It's a pretty special feeling to finally be holding this trophy’

Teddy gives me good speeches all the time. That is why he's such a good caddie. I don't think a day goes by that he is not giving me some decent advice or giving me a good laugh when I need it. He really is my biggest asset out there on the course. I don't know if I'd be able to do any of this without him on my bag. He has a habit of saying the right thing at the right time to keep me in the right frame of mind. He gave me a nice pep talk on the back of eight green because I kind of looked at him like, man, I don't know about this; this isn't looking so hot right now. I was then able to hit a nice iron shot in there and got things rolling. It really changed the momentum of the round.