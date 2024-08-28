Sungjae Im has confidence back heading into sixth straight TOUR Championship appearance
3 Min Read
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang @chuahcc
When Sungjae Im bought a house in Atlanta at the end of 2020, it was simply to set up a U.S. base due to the ease of flight connectivity and an array of Korean restaurants in his new neighborhood.
Needless to say, it has also become a big motivation to ensure he retains his top-30 status each year to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs finale. The TOUR Championship played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, is just a 30-minute drive from Im’s home.
The 26-year-old Korean star will make his sixth successive appearance in the TOUR Championship this week to extend a proud streak beginning in his rookie season in 2019.
“I’m glad I can be a part of the TOUR Championship for six consecutive years," said Im on Tuesday. "I always have this goal to make it to the TOUR Championship every year whenever I start a new season."
With seven top-10s this year, Im ranks 11th on the FedExCup points list following the BMW Championship in Colorado and will start the final week at the newly restored East Lake at 3-under, seven strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup Starting Strokes format. It may seem like a big gap, especially behind the six-time TOUR winner and Olympic gold medalist this year.
But Im's familiar with insurmountable leads. In 2022, he started six back of Scheffler at East Lake and eventually finished tied for second and one stroke behind FedExCup champion, Rory McIlroy. Scheffler tied for second with Im that year after starting with the lead.
Sungjae Im’s Round 4 highlights from 2022 TOUR Championship
“With my experience, I think if I’m in good shape with my game and my shots are working well," said Im. "I think I can overcome this gap. I need to be patient and calm to manage my game and take it one day at a time. I think every player in the field has a chance to win. You’ll need good focus every single day to chase the leader.”
After a strong start to his 2024 season with a T5 outing at The Sentry in January, Im’s form uncharacteristically went cold as he failed to notch another high finish and missed four cuts through April. He feared it was the start of a slump before a T4 finish at Quail Hollow in May put him back on track. He enjoyed five more top-10s, including a T7 at The Open Championship.
“I had a hard time for about three months," he explained. "After Sentry, I thought I will enjoy a good season but my game wasn’t great from there on through the Masters. I had trouble controlling my mental game, put in some bad swings and had some technical issues.
“I was feeling different compared to the last few years and thought maybe I’m stuck in a slump. I made some changes, worked hard at my golf swing, changed my putting technique and it all then fell into place. I got my confidence back and stayed patient. I trusted myself and worked hard. I believe it was the turning point in my season.”
His runner-up result in 2022 remains the best result by an Asian golfer in the race to win the TOUR’s ultimate prize since the inaugural 2007 FedExCup.
“Of course, I wish to finish strong (win) in this event," Im said. "That is my goal. I am very thankful to be part of this event. I’m very proud of myself. I’ve qualified for this event for six straight years, and it is very hard to play in this every year. I certainly know this, so I’m happy I will also have a chance to compete for the FedExCup.”
Chuah is senior director, marketing & communications – APAC for the PGA TOUR. Based in Malaysia, he has been a strong advocate for Asian golf over the past two decades. Follow his #AsiaRising tweets @chuahcc Follow Chuah Choo Chiang on Twitter.