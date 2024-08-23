Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama enjoy 'tired' but fast starts at BMW Championship

“I have 5- and 6-iron, inbetween numbers," said four-time TOUR winner Kim. "With the altitude, I try to hit it hard with a 6, and I saw as soon as it landed, I can see it going right at it. It was close. Too hard maybe. It was a good start, and then back nine, it was getting a little getting tired with these hills. I was trying to keep drinking, trying to keep breathing, but it's definitely harder than last week. But trying to keep focused. Hit a lot of good shots, hit a lot of good putts. A couple misses, but hopefully next couple days I can get better.”