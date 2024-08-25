Why Matt Fitzpatrick was unable to replace cracked driver at BMW
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Matt Fitzpatrick called for a ruling on the eighth tee after noticing a crack in his driver clubface in the final round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines on Sunday.
Under the USGA's Model Local Rule G-9, a club is not replaceable solely because of a crack. Fitzpatrick was not permitted to replace the club because it wasn’t significantly damaged.
“The rule details a number of situations where the club would be allowed to be replaced, but the rule states that a crack in and of itself does not meet the threshold of being significantly damaged," said PGA TOUR Chief Referee Stephen Cox.
England’s Fitzpatrick came into the week at 36th in the FedExCup standings, needing a strong finish at Castle Pines to advance to the top-30 TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta, where someone will win the FedExCup.
Rounds of 74-72-71 put him on his back foot, and he needed a low one Sunday. Although he made five birdies in the first 14 holes, he also bogeyed the par-5 eighth hole and double-bogeyed the par-4 10th to remain projected well outside the top 30 who will advance to Atlanta.