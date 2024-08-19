Joe Durant remembers 1998 BMW Championship win outside Chicago

It was an emotional call. Very emotional. She was in tears. Tracey had been through the really low lows of my career. For part of the call, she couldn’t even speak. To be able to celebrate a high like that meant a lot to me because Tracey understood what the sweat equity had been in the process. She knew I had quit golf after the 1991 season and got my license to sell insurance. I had also worked for a golf retail equipment company with the glamorous job of filling orders and putting inventory on shelves. Even when I returned to competitive golf, vivid to her were my days on the mini-tours and then me having to go back to the Korn Ferry Tour after getting a taste of the PGA TOUR.