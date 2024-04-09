2024 Masters: Tee times set for Rounds 1-2
3 Min Read
Tee times are now available for the first two rounds of the 2024 Masters Tournament. (Credit David Cannon/Getty)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Tee times have been announced for the opening two rounds of the 88th Masters Tournament, which begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 1:24 p.m. ET on Thursday alongside Jason Day and Max Homa. Woods is making his 26th Masters start. It is his second PGA TOUR start of the season. He withdrew during the second round of The Genesis Invitational in February. The five-time Masters champion can set the tournament’s consecutive cuts made record this week. Woods currently holds the record at 23 consecutive cuts with Gary Player and Fred Couples.
Scottie Scheffler is attempting to win his second green jacket in three years. The world No. 1 has won two of his last three PGA TOUR starts, including THE PLAYERS Championship. Scheffler will tee off at 10:42 a.m. ET Thursday, 1:48 p.m. Friday, with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. McIlroy is making his 16th appearance at the Masters. It will be his 10th attempt at completing the career grand slam.
Other notable groups include …
- Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler (10:06 a.m./1:12 p.m.): It’s an interesting group of players, each searching for their first major championship, but in different stages of their career. Lee is the new face, the up-and-comer hoping to capture a breakthrough victory. Cantlay is undoubtedly in the prime of his career, looking for a major to cement his legacy. Fowler returns to the Masters for the first time in four years and hopes to turn back the clock.
- Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas (10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m.): A trio of sweet-swing premium ball-strikers at Augusta National? Sign us up. Matsuyama and Zalatoris have found their form in 2024 after struggling with injuries a year ago. Thomas is working his way back from poor form in 2023, too. The redemption arc is strong in this group.
- Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap (10:30 a.m./1:36 pm.): The defending champion Rahm will line up alongside U.S. Open winner Fitzpatrick and star rookie Dunlap.
- Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith (10:54 a.m./2:00 p.m.): Clark, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is making his Masters debut and he will do so with a marquee group. Hovland finished tied for seventh at the Masters last year, a career-best. Smith has three top 10s in his last four appearances
- Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala (1:48 a.m/10:42 a.m.): Three top-20 players with a legitimate chance to win the green jacket. Jordan Spieth was the young phenom when he made his Masters debut a decade ago. Now he’s paired with two blooming stars on the PGA TOUR.
Full tee times Thursday/Friday
8:00 a.m./11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Jake Knapp
8:12 a.m./11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente (Mexico)
8:24 a.m./11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett (England), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Germany)
8:36 a.m./11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht (South Africa)
8:48 a.m./11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Bryson DeChambeau
9:00 a.m./12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Canada), *Jasper Stubbs (Australia)
9:12 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia (Spain), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (New Zealand)
9:24 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Korea), Harris English
9:36 a.m./12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Austria), Tony Finau
9:48 a.m./1:00 p.m.: Nick Taylor (Canada), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Russell Henley
10:06 a.m./1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Australia), Rickie Fowler
10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
10:30 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm (Spain), Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Nick Dunlap
10:42 a.m./1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Xander Schauffele
10:54 a.m./2:00 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Norway), Cameron Smith (Australia)
11:06 a.m./8:00 a.m.:Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Poland), Grayson Murray
11:18 a.m./8:12 a.m.:Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Australia)
11:30 a.m./8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir (Canada), Ryo Hisatsune (Japan), *Neal Shipley
11:42 a.m./8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh (Fiji), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)
11:54 a.m./8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Canada), *Stewart Hagestad
12:12 p.m./9:00 a.m.: Justin Rose (England), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
12:24 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry (Ireland)
12:36 p.m./9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark), Adam Schenk
12:48 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Korea), Kurt Kitayama
1:00 p.m./9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton (England)
1:12 p.m./10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott (Australia), Sam Burns, Cameron Young
1:24 p.m./10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Australia), Max Homa
1:36 p.m./10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Korea)
1:48 p.m./10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg (Sweden), Sahith Theegala
2:00 p.m./10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (England)
* Denotes amateur