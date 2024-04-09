2024 Masters: Tee times set for Rounds 1-2

Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler (10:06 a.m./1:12 p.m.): It’s an interesting group of players, each searching for their first major championship, but in different stages of their career. Lee is the new face, the up-and-comer hoping to capture a breakthrough victory. Cantlay is undoubtedly in the prime of his career, looking for a major to cement his legacy. Fowler returns to the Masters for the first time in four years and hopes to turn back the clock.

Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas (10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m.): A trio of sweet-swing premium ball-strikers at Augusta National? Sign us up. Matsuyama and Zalatoris have found their form in 2024 after struggling with injuries a year ago. Thomas is working his way back from poor form in 2023, too. The redemption arc is strong in this group.

Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap (10:30 a.m./1:36 pm.): The defending champion Rahm will line up alongside U.S. Open winner Fitzpatrick and star rookie Dunlap.

Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith (10:54 a.m./2:00 p.m.): Clark, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is making his Masters debut and he will do so with a marquee group. Hovland finished tied for seventh at the Masters last year, a career-best. Smith has three top 10s in his last four appearances