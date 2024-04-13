2024 Masters: Final round tee times
Here are the full tee times for Sunday's final round at the 88th Masters
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Final-round tee times have been released for the 88th Masters. Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will play in Sunday’s final pairing at 2:35 p.m. ET.
Scheffler enters Sunday at 7-under 209, one stroke clear of Morikawa. Both players deftly navigated firm conditions Saturday afternoon at Augusta National, as Scheffler (71) and Morikawa (69) carded two of the day’s 11 under-par scores. Scheffler, who played in Saturday’s penultimate pairing, emerged from a three-way co-lead through 36 holes to assume the solo lead in chase of his second green jacket, while Morikawa ascended from Saturday’s third-to-last group into Sunday’s final pairing as he seeks his first green jacket and third major title.
The penultimate pairing, set for 2:25 p.m. ET, includes Max Homa and Ludvig Åberg. Homa, who played in Saturday’s final pairing alongside Bryson DeChambeau, recorded 17 pars in a third-round 73 that moved him from a share of the lead to two strokes off the pace, still within striking distance of his first major title. Åberg, hanging tough in his major championship debut, carded a third-round 70 that matched the day’s third-lowest score; he stands at 4-under 212, three strokes back of Scheffler.
DeChambeau (3 under) and Xander Schauffele (2 under) will compete in the third-to-last group. DeChambeau fell from the 36-hole co-lead with a third-round 75, while Schauffele carded a bogey-free, third-round 70 to move within striking distance. They’ll be preceded by Cameron Davis and Nicolai Højgaard (both 2 under) in the fourth-to-last pairing.
Note: Final-round tee times run in 10-minute intervals from 9:15 a.m. to 2:35 p.m., with time-slot gaps at 10:55 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:35 p.m.
Other notable pairings include:
- Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (1:45 p.m. Eastern): Two uber-talented players still seeking their first TOUR win; could one make it a major? Both carded even-par 72 on Saturday and both will begin the final round six back of Scheffler. A tall task, but not out of the realm.
- Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover (1:25 p.m.): Cantlay carded a third-round 70, matching the day’s third-lowest score, to move within seven of the lead as he seeks his first major title. He’s tied at even-par 216 with Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion.
- Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann (12:45 p.m.): McIlroy carded a solid 1-under 71 Saturday but will begin the final round 10 strokes back of Scheffler in a long-shot attempt to complete the elusive career Grand Slam. The four-time major winner would need a career day to have a chance.
- Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (11:15 a.m.): The three-time Masters winner Mickelson and the Irishman Lowry, who made the 14th hole’s first eagle since 2016 on Saturday, each trail by 13 strokes into Sunday.
- Tiger Woods, Neal Shipley (9:35 a.m.): The five-time Masters winner Woods struggled to a third-round 82 to fall from contention, and he’ll play Sunday alongside the reigning U.S. Amateur runner-up, Ohio State’s Shipley, who has secured low amateur honors as the field’s only of five amateurs to make the cut.
Here are the full tee times for Sunday's final round:
9:15 a.m.: Adam Hadwin (Canada), Vijay Singh (Fiji)
9:25 a.m.: Grayson Murray, Jake Knapp
9:35 a.m.: Neal Shipley*, Tiger Woods
9:45 a.m.: Tom Kim (South Korea), Denny McCarthy
9:55 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark)
10:05 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Eric Cole
10:15 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Camilo Villegas (Colombia)
10:25 a.m.: Russell Henley, Jason Day (Australia)
10:35 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee (Australia)
10:45 a.m.: Si Woo Kim (Korea), J. T. Poston
11:05 a.m.: Corey Conners (Canada), Brooks Koepka
11:15 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (Ireland)
11:25 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
11:35 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
11:45 a.m.: Jon Rahm (Spain), Tony Finau
11:55 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Luke List
12:05 p.m.: Ryan Fox (New Zealand), Rickie Fowler
12:25 p.m.: Danny Willett (England), Adam Scott (Australia)
12:35 p.m.:Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton (England)
12:45 p.m.: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)
1:05 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Patrick Reed
1:15 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
1:25 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
1:45 p.m.: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (England)
1:55 p.m.: Byeong Hun An (South Korea), Cameron Smith (Australia)
2:05 p.m.: Cameron Davis (Australia), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark)
2:15 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
2:25 p.m.: Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)
2:35 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
* Denotes amateur