2024 Masters: Final round tee times

Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (1:45 p.m. Eastern) : Two uber-talented players still seeking their first TOUR win; could one make it a major? Both carded even-par 72 on Saturday and both will begin the final round six back of Scheffler. A tall task, but not out of the realm.

Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover (1:25 p.m.) : Cantlay carded a third-round 70, matching the day’s third-lowest score, to move within seven of the lead as he seeks his first major title. He’s tied at even-par 216 with Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion.

Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann (12:45 p.m.) : McIlroy carded a solid 1-under 71 Saturday but will begin the final round 10 strokes back of Scheffler in a long-shot attempt to complete the elusive career Grand Slam. The four-time major winner would need a career day to have a chance.

Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (11:15 a.m.) : The three-time Masters winner Mickelson and the Irishman Lowry, who made the 14th hole’s first eagle since 2016 on Saturday, each trail by 13 strokes into Sunday.