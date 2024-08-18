2H AGO
Inside the field: See the 50 players who qualified for BMW Championship, 2025 Signature Events
Written by Staff
The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs continues outside Denver, Colorado, for the BMW Championship, hosted at Castle Pines Golf Club.
The field widdled down to 50 after the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the top 30 after the BMW Championship will head to East Lake in Atlanta for the season-ending TOUR Championship. The top 50 also earn spots in all eight of next season's Signature Events.
Scroll below for the field list:
Top 50 in the FedExCup standings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Collin Morikawa
- Rory McIlroy
- Wyndham Clark
- Ludvig Åberg
- Sahith Theegala
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sungjae Im
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Akshay Bhatia
- Tony Finau
- Byeong Hun An
- Viktor Hovland
- Russell Henley
- Sam Burns
- Billy Horschel
- Matthieu Pavon
- Aaron Rai
- Justin Thomas
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Sepp Straka
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Taylor Pendrith
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Denny McCarthy
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Chris Kirk
- Corey Conners
- J.T. Poston
- Stephan Jaeger
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Will Zalatoris
- Austin Eckroat
- Cameron Young
- Thomas Detry
- Adam Scott
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Homa
- Si Woo Kim
- Alex Noren
- Eric Cole
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Cam Davis
- Keegan Bradley