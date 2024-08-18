Hideki Matsuyama avoids collapse, rallies to win FedEx St. Jude Championship

Hovland, the defending FedExCup champion, came into the postseason at No. 57 without a guarantee he would be able to defend his title in the BMW Championship next week. And then he had a chance to win, taking the lead with his birdie on the 16th. He gave it back by failing to save par from a bunker on the 17th and then missed a 9-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 66.