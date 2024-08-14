Si Woo Kim's secret weapon: How gaming helps him stay stress-free entering Playoffs

A recent back nine of 29 en route to a closing 62 at the Genesis Scottish Open last month has given Kim hope that his putter might get hot in time for the Playoffs, which is crucial as he is also attempting to play his way into the International Team for the Presidents Cup next month. The Korean star is presently ranked 14th on the International Team standings, with the top six earning automatic qualification after the BMW Championship next week and the other six being captain’s picks.