Viktor Hovland had no chance against 11 junior golfers
2 Min Read
Global superstar surprised pint-sized competitors at Wee Course at North Berwick, Scotland
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Viktor Hovland looked uncomfortable.
It was a blustery day in North Berwick, hard by the North Sea on the east coast of Scotland, and Hovland, clad in a rain suit, was about to take on 11 very capable junior golfers.
“You guys aren’t cold?” Hovland said. “I’m freezing.”
He was also doomed.
In a match facilitated by FedEx at North Berwick’s Wee Course, a cozy par-3 layout built for children and beginners, Hovland would be resigned to playing his own ball while his 11 pint-sized opponents – surprised at having run into the pride of Norway and one of the top 10 players in the world – would play a scramble.
With every hole easily reachable for the kids, the outcome was all but preordained.
“I’m not loving my chances,” said Hovland, the reigning FedExCup champion who comes into this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis at 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Sure enough, the juniors birdied the first hole to go 1 up.
They halved the second hole with a par, although they didn’t even need to putt out. “It’s good,” Hovland said with a laugh. “I don’t think 11 of you guys are gonna miss that.”
The kids closed it out, 2 up, with another birdie at the third hole, needing only a few of their 11 chances to bury an 8-foot putt.
“I love hanging out with kids that just love playing golf,” said Hovland, who has had a relatively flat year and needs to make a move in Memphis to reach next week’s (top-50) BMW Championship at Castle Pines outside Denver.
“It’s fun to see their enthusiasm when they hit a good shot,” he added, “and frustration when they hit a bad shot. It’s just fun to hang out with them.”
When it was over, Hovland said, in jest, “Good job. Thanks for making me feel bad.”
Then he set about getting the winners their “trophies.”
“Here are tickets for this week’s tournament,” he said, handling a large stack of envelopes. “I’d love to see you out there. This is what you get when you play well, you get prizes.”
The kids looked delighted.
“We’ve got bragging rights now,” said a taller boy.
“I’m really excited for the tournament,” said another. “There are just so many great players to watch, and it’s such a great thing to give us tickets to it so we can all enjoy it.”
Added a third, smaller boy with his hands thrust in his pockets, and missing his front teeth, “It was quite a shock. I’ve never seen a pro on this course.”