Captains Mike Weir, Jim Furyk set up final drive to Presidents Cup

“Certainly being Canadian I would love to see all those guys make the team. But when I signed up for the job a couple of years ago, I knew when it came to this point in the process, there would be some tough calls. And it’s unlikely that all the guys in the mix are going to make the team,” Weir said. “Their destinies are in their hands these next few weeks to play well and prove that they’re playing well and deserve to be on the team.