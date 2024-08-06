Son of PGA TOUR caddie competing in triple jump at Paris Olympics
1 Min Read
Russell Robinson competes in the men's triple jump final on Day 10 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
The son of a PGA TOUR caddie is scheduled to compete in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
Russell Robinson, 23, will represent the United States in the triple jump. Russell is the son of Reynolds Robinson, a longtime TOUR caddie currently working full-time with Tyler Duncan.
Tyler Duncan (L) fist bumps caddie Reynolds Robinson (R) at the 2023 RSM Classic. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Russell finished second in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June. It is his first Olympic appearance. He will compete in the Group B qualifier on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. ET. If he advances, Russell will compete in the Finals on Friday, Aug. 9.
“I try to be a positive influence on my son, and the same applies in my role as a caddie,” Reynolds told "The Caddie Network," which first reported the news. “We can advise and say what we want, but at the end of the day, the player/athlete is the one making the final decision. So I try to be as positive as possible, and trust that support helps them both perform at their best.”
Russell, a University of Miami product, won the USA Track & Field Indoor Triple Jump title and placed second at the outdoor USATF Nationals Triple Jump earlier this year. He will aim for similar success in Paris this week, with his dad watching from the stands. Russell’s mother, Erica, and sister, Elisha, will also be in attendance.
Duncan will play this week’s Wyndham Championship with a fill-in caddie. Duncan is 174th in the FedExCup and cannot qualify for the Playoffs regardless of his result at this week’s Regular Season finale.