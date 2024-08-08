World Golf Hall of Fame member Chi Chi Rodriguez dies at age 88

“Chi Chi feels so lucky, is so proud of what he's done, is so thankful, that he has to give something back,” Doug Sanders told Sports Illustrated in a 1987 interview. “The sword dance, the jokes, the hat, the bright clothes, the way he helps kids and everybody else, it just comes down to saying, ‘Look at me. You didn't think I could make it. But I did. In spite of everything. Now let me share it with you.’”