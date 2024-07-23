John Daly Jr. qualifies for U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine

Daly Jr. shook off a double bogey at the par-4 seventh Monday, his 16th hole of the day, with a closing birdie to earn his spot in the 5-for-4 playoff, where he took advantage. The younger Daly made his Korn Ferry Tour debut at last month’s Compliance Solutions Championship, and he missed the cut with rounds of 76-72 but relished the experience. He’ll have another chance on a big stage at the U.S. Amateur, set for Aug. 12-18. The event features 36 holes of stroke play (contested across Hazeltine National Golf Club and nearby Chaska Town Course) to determine the 64 players who qualify for the match-play bracket.