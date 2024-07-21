Xander Schauffele sticks to script, wins second major at The British Open Championship

Another difference between the PGA Championship and The Open was the presence of Schauffele’s father, Stefan, who was not at Valhalla but made the trek to Troon. It would be Stefan, Xander told the assembled press, who would choose what to drink first from the claret jug. The old man, leaning against a wall wearing his trademark fedora and a pair of sunglasses, nodded and smiled, for perhaps this, too, was all part of the plan.