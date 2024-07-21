Billy Horschel rediscovers his game at Royal Troon, finishes solo-second

It could have been a life-changing day for Horschel, who has done most everything in this game aside from winning a major, and he admitted as such Saturday night. He didn’t shy away from it. He’s effusive and talkative and relishes this type of stage. Horschel, 37, has been transparent through the lows, like an opening-round 84 as defending champion at last year’s the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and highs, like earning his eighth TOUR title earlier this year at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Holding the 54-hole lead at a major is certainly a high, particularly for a player who had just two top-10s in 42 prior major starts.