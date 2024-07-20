Rory McIlroy tries to plot how to salvage a season without winning a major

If he has underachieved in the last decade, it’s more than not winning — it’s a player of this talent having so few chances to win. There was Pinehurst No. 2 and Los Angeles Country Club at the last two U.S. Opens. There was Carnoustie in the 2018 British Open. And there was St. Andrews in 2022, when he two-putted every green and closed with a 70.