John Daly, Ernie Els withdraw from The British Open Championship

    Staff @PGATOUR

    Former Open champions John Daly and Ernie Els have withdrawn before starting their second rounds at Royal Troon.

    Daly, 58, and Els, 54, both shot 82 on Thursday.

    Els, 54, arrived in Royal Troon after winning his first senior major, the Kaulig Companies Championship, last week in Akron, Ohio. He currently sits atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings thanks to seven top-10s in 13 starts this season, including three wins.

    All three victories have come in his last five starts. In addition to the Kaulig Companies Championship, he won the Principal Charity Classic and American Family Insurance Championship in back-to-back weeks in June.

    Daly also withdrew from this year’s PGA Championship after shooting a first-round 82. He has one top-25 finish in 11 starts on PGA TOUR Champions this year.

    Els won The Open in 2002 and 2012. Daly won the 1995 Open at St. Andrews.

    The Senior Open Championship is next week in Carnoustie, Scotland.

