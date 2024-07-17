Royal Troon’s tiny ‘Postage Stamp’ hole is pure theater – and sometimes terror

“The best par-3s in the world, there’s very few that are over 150 yards,” Fleetwood said. “I think the Postage Stamp is probably one of those. It should be a simple wedge shot, but it doesn't always work out that way. The punishment for lack of concentration or a slightly bad shot is obviously very severe, but I think that's what makes it so – you know, one of those unique holes and one of those that will keep people talking all the time.