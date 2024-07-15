39M AGO
Purse breakdown: The R&A announces record purse for The British Open Championship
1 Min Read
The Claret Jug on display at The 151st Open Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Royal Troon, with The R&A announcing a record purse for The 152nd Open Championship, along with The Champion Golfer of the Year receiving the highest amount in the tournament's history.
The R&A announced that the total prize fund for The Open will be $17 million, a $500,000 increase from 2023.
|Place
|Amount
|Place
|Amount
|1
|$3,100,000
|36
|$88,700
|2
|$1,759,000
|37
|$84,600
|3
|$1,128,000
|38
|$80,300
|4
|$876,000
|39
|$77,400
|5
|$705,000
|40
|$74,900
|6
|$611,000
|41
|$71,800
|7
|$525,000
|42
|$68,300
|8
|$442,500
|43
|$65,200
|9
|$388,000
|44
|$61,500
|10
|$350,600
|45
|$58,000
|11
|$319,200
|46
|$55,000
|12
|$282,800
|47
|$52,800
|13
|$266,000
|48
|$50,700
|14
|$249,000
|49
|$48,400
|15
|$231,000
|50
|$47,200
|16
|$212,700
|51
|$46,200
|17
|$202,400
|52
|$45,400
|18
|$193,000
|53
|$44,700
|19
|$184,900
|54
|$44,000
|20
|$176,200
|55
|$43,300
|21
|$168,000
|56
|$42,700
|22
|$159,600
|57
|$42,300
|23
|$151,000
|58
|$42,000
|24
|$142,600
|59
|$41,700
|25
|$137,800
|60
|$41,400
|26
|$131,800
|61
|$41,200
|27
|$127,000
|62
|$41,000
|28
|$122,600
|63
|$40,800
|29
|$117,300
|64
|$40,600
|30
|$111,200
|65
|$40,300
|31
|$107,600
|66
|$40,000
|32
|$102,100
|67
|$39,700
|33
|$98,500
|68
|$39,400
|34
|$95,700
|69
|$39,100
|35
|$92,400
|70
|$38,900