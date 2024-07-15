PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Purse breakdown: The R&A announces record purse for The British Open Championship

The Claret Jug on display at The 151st Open Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Royal Troon, with The R&A announcing a record purse for The 152nd Open Championship, along with The Champion Golfer of the Year receiving the highest amount in the tournament's history.

    The R&A announced that the total prize fund for The Open will be $17 million, a $500,000 increase from 2023.

    PlaceAmountPlaceAmount
    1$3,100,00036$88,700
    2$1,759,00037$84,600
    3$1,128,00038$80,300
    4$876,00039$77,400
    5$705,00040$74,900
    6$611,00041$71,800
    7$525,00042$68,300
    8$442,50043$65,200
    9$388,00044$61,500
    10$350,60045$58,000
    11$319,20046$55,000
    12$282,80047$52,800
    13$266,00048$50,700
    14$249,00049$48,400
    15$231,00050$47,200
    16$212,70051$46,200
    17$202,40052$45,400
    18$193,00053$44,700
    19$184,90054$44,000
    20$176,20055$43,300
    21$168,00056$42,700
    22$159,60057$42,300
    23$151,00058$42,000
    24$142,60059$41,700
    25$137,80060$41,400
    26$131,80061$41,200
    27$127,00062$41,000
    28$122,60063$40,800
    29$117,30064$40,600
    30$111,20065$40,300
    31$107,60066$40,000
    32$102,10067$39,700
    33$98,50068$39,400
    34$95,70069$39,100
    35$92,40070$38,900

