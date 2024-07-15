How GolfForever gave Tom Kim the endurance to succeed this summer

Despite coming up short on the first playoff hole to the red-hot Scheffler, who won for the sixth time in 2024, Kim certainly played his best golf of the year. And it came at an opportune time, allowing him to rise to 39th in the FedExCup after ranking as low as 99th when he arrived at Augusta National just two months earlier. Now, he’s contending for another spot in the season-ending TOUR Championship, which is reserved for the top 30 in the FedExCup, instead of worrying about simply making the Playoffs.