How GolfForever gave Tom Kim the endurance to succeed this summer
5 Min Read
Written by Michael LoRé
If you hadn’t counted — or lost count — you wouldn’t believe the Travelers Championship was Tom Kim’s eighth consecutive start on the PGA TOUR and his 10th in the last 11 weeks. Kim came flying out of the gate, opening in 62 and following it with back-to-back 65s. He took a one-shot lead into the final round and battled head-to-head with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler down the stretch.
Despite coming up short on the first playoff hole to the red-hot Scheffler, who won for the sixth time in 2024, Kim certainly played his best golf of the year. And it came at an opportune time, allowing him to rise to 39th in the FedExCup after ranking as low as 99th when he arrived at Augusta National just two months earlier. Now, he’s contending for another spot in the season-ending TOUR Championship, which is reserved for the top 30 in the FedExCup, instead of worrying about simply making the Playoffs.
His success at the end of such a run was testament to Kim’s improved fitness. Earlier in his career, Kim admitted to feeling “very, very tired” at the end of such busy stretches. Not anymore, thanks to his commitment to his fitness and the GolfForever training system.
“Now my fitness is way more consistent, it's way more intense,” Kim said at the following week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. “It’s my ninth week and I’m feeling like it’s only my second. I’m feeling really fresh.”
His increased work with GolfForever has been a key component of Kim’s enhanced fitness and endurance. Founded by Dr. Jeremy James in 2019, GolfForever is a virtual training regimen designed to add longevity to the career of every golfer, from PGA TOUR players to everyday amateurs.
Through its app and membership program, GolfForever allows golfers to access world-class coaching on demand. After taking a brief strength and flexibility assessment, users receive a personalized training regimen based on their physical abilities and goals. Videos in GolfForever’s app allow users to perform their tailored workouts in their home or hotel room, the gym or anywhere else they please.
The GolfForever Swing Trainer, which the company calls “the most versatile golf training tool ever created,” includes individualized warmup and workout regimens in the app that yield results on and off the course by increasing mobility and flexibility as well as improving strength, coordination, balance and cardio. GolfForever boasts more than 1,200 videos that users can utilize anywhere, either as part of a pre-round warmup to activate the muscles needed to play their best golf or as part of their daily workouts.
“To have a partner like that definitely helps me just stay in shape,” Kim said of GolfForever. “Especially on the road, it’s so hard to be disciplined and to be committed with your workouts and to have a partner like GolfForever where on TOUR it’s always accessible and it’s easy to travel with, it kind of forces you to stay on it. Being consistent with my fitness has played a huge role in the young, early stages of my career.”
Tom Kim's increased work with GolfForever has been a key component of his enhanced fitness and endurance. (Courtesy GolfForever)
Similar to Scheffler, who has previously shared how improving his fitness through the GolfForever training system has paid major dividends in his career, Kim began working with Dr. Troy Van Biezen, GolfForever Director of Performance.
Through 20 events this season, Kim has six top-25 finishes, a pair of top-10s and the runner-up at the Travelers. This week, he returns to The Open, a tournament where he finished T2 last year despite spraining his ankle earlier in the week.
A three-time PGA TOUR winner, Kim is 38th in the and 17th in the world ranking. He arrives at Royal Troon after finishing T15 in the Genesis Scottish Open.
This week's Open Championship will be especially big for GolfForever and its TOUR athletes. Not only does Kim arrive after last year's success, but Scheffler is seeking to add another major to his historic season and Justin Leonard returns to the site of his victory in the 1997 Open. Leonard is hitting the opening tee of the tournament.
Van Biezen’s work with Kim initially focused on improving his mobility and stability in his hips and mid-back. They also worked on improving Kim’s strength, which helped increase his distance off the tee.
“We’ve seen some good gains, but golf fitness will be a constant routine as he understands it’s importance to competing against the best in the world,” Van Biezen said. “I think training with Scottie was a big eye-opener for him.”
Kim’s continued prioritization of his fitness through the GolfForever training system will only continue to pay dividends as he continues to build upon his promising young career and as he tries to emulate Scheffler, who is six years older. Van Biezen, the respected performance coach, said it’s important for young pros to learn how to mentally and physically handle the grind on the PGA TOUR.
While Scheffler and Kim are two prime examples of professional golfers benefitting from GolfForever, the system is equally effective for everyday amateurs.
“The average golfer can benefit so much from understanding how PGA TOUR stars like Tom and Scottie Scheffler approach their body’s role in the game,” James said. “Doing surprisingly simple things to improve your mobility, strength and balance in dynamic, rotational patterns can pay huge dividends to swing and play your best, and do so without feeling sore or in pain, for as long as you play.
“That’s why we created GolfForever; to give all golfers the expert guidance and tools they need to ultimately play and enjoy more of the game they love.”
For more about GolfForever, visit the website at golfforever.com