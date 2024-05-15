How GolfForever has unlocked Scottie Scheffler’s potential – and can help you, too
Scottie Scheffler’s increased stability and mobility makes it easier for him to reach the desired positions in his swing. (Photos courtesy GolfForever)
Written by Michael LoRé
GolfForever is more than a name. It’s also the company’s aim.
Dr. Jeremy James founded GolfForever after spending a decade at the world-renowned Aspen Back Institute. He created a holistic virtual training regimen designed to add longevity to every golfer’s career, whether they’re a PGA TOUR player or everyday amateur.
“In the past, only PGA TOUR players and elite competitive golfers had access to the best coaching, programs and tools to optimize their bodies for the game of golf,” James said. “GolfForever makes that level of training available to every golfer, regardless of age, skill or physical ability, so they can play at their maximum potential, free of pain and injury, for as long as they play the game.”
Golf is more popular than ever, and GolfForever can help the increasing number of participants play better and for longer. While the company is best recognized for its Swing Trainer, GolfForever is much more than the eye-catching green training bar that is just one part of its comprehensive training program.
Through its app and membership program, GolfForever allows golfers to access world-class coaching at home. Users receive videos that guide them through their personalized training regimen, which is based on their physical abilities and goals derived from a short strength and flexibility self-assessment they take upon signing up.
The GolfForever Swing Trainer, which the company calls “the most versatile golf training tool ever created,” is the featured piece of training equipment used in the app and where GolfForever really comes to life.
Looking to gain a further edge on the competition, Scottie Scheffler and Dr. Troy Van Biezen began utilizing the GolfForever Swing Trainer during off-weeks in 2021, leveraging the training regimen on TOUR for the first time ahead of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open. (Photos courtesy GolfForever)
Utilizing the Swing Trainer with individualized warmup and workout regimens in the GolfForever app will help yield results on and off the course by increasing mobility and flexibility as well as improving strength, coordination, balance and cardio. GolfForever boasts more than 1,200 videos that users can utilize at home, in the gym, at the course or anywhere else.
The versatile Swing Trainer has two weighted heads for use in warming up and workouts, and it can be connected to a door anchor for resistance band training. It can even be attached to a golf cart for pre-round warm-ups.
“The featured piece of equipment in GolfForever’s guided warmup, strength-building and recovery routines, the GolfForever Swing Trainer combines asymmetrical resistance training with a swing weight-optimized warmup club,” James said. “This allows golfers to improve their mobility, strength and swing movement patterns at home, and loosen up properly at the course before they play.”
Many GolfForever users immediately notice how engaged different parts of their body feel upon first using the training system. It’s the first result from GolfForever that is impossible to ignore – and one that quickly translates into improved performance on the course.
After just a single eight-minute warmup with GolfForever, golfers in a casual pilot study displayed better movement in their swing and hit the center of the clubface more often. The results were even more dramatic after 30 days of using the program. Participants who used the app an average of three times per week saw an average distance gain of 26 yards in the first 30 days.
Those who used the program just twice per week gained an average of 13 yards in that first month.
Exercises like split-stance rotations, single-leg lateral holds, side lunges with rotation and many easy-to-do movements improved golfers’ flexibility, mobility, balance and coordination. That pays major dividends in a golf swing by increasing hand speed, as well as the width and length of the backswing, all of which translate to greater clubhead and ball speeds.
“The results of using GolfForever speak for themselves,” James said. “Our members often significantly improve their range of motion, rotational power and balance, which makes a noticeable impact on their swings and ability to gain distance off the tee.
“But the real magic often comes in the improvements to their energy and how they feel off the course, which is a pleasant surprise that can make a lasting difference in their lives.”
There’s a reason 10-time PGA TOUR winner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is both a daily user of the program and an investor in the company. It has directly correlated with his rise to the top of the golf world. Scheffler has won 10 times, including a pair of PLAYERS and Masters titles, in little more than two years – all since starting to use GolfForever with his longtime performance coach and GolfForever contributor, Dr. Troy Van Biezen.
Scheffler began working out with GolfForever during off weeks in 2021. He integrated it into his on-site training regimen at tournaments ahead of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open. He was pleased with how he struck the ball that week, and he won his first PGA TOUR title just two weeks later.
Scheffler has won four of his past five starts on the PGA TOUR, including victories at TPC Sawgrass and Augusta National. His pursuit of another major begins this week in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I think in the last two years I’ve taken much more of a priority in my physical health,” Scheffler said. “When I first came out on TOUR when I was in college, it was a priority, but it wasn’t as important as it is now. A huge part of my daily routine is making sure I’m physically ready to go, and my trainer, Troy (Van Biezen), has been a huge part of that.”
GolfForever has taken Scheffler’s game to another level. It can do that for any player, whether they’re the world No. 1 or a weekend warrior.
