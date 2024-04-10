How improving his fitness and a new training system helped Scottie Scheffler become world’s best player

“We’ve just gotten to a point where I’ve been able to get rid of a lot of the aches and pains I used to deal with when I was in college,” Scheffler said, “and I’ve gotten to a place where my body I feel like is really healthy, and so we’ve been able to build some muscle and endurance from there. But it was a long journey to get to a point where I was in balance for a long enough period of time where we could actually start building a little bit of muscle.”