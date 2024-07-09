Surprised but optimistic, Xander Schauffele reacts to Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy

“When someone is really passionate about something, they usually do really well,” Schauffele said Tuesday. “He is so laid back off the course. If you get him in like a dinner setting or something, he loves sports. He'll talk about sports all night long if you like. He's a very passionate individual. On the course, he's intense. That's just how he competes and how he is. I'm sure as a captain he's going to have sort of a mixed bag. He won't be afraid and will get everyone going.