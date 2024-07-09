Keegan Bradley still has hopes of playing in 2025 Ryder Cup

Bradley finished 11th on the points list for last year's Ryder Cup team but was left off of the 12-man squad. The top six players on the U.S. points list automatically qualified for the team, followed by six captain's picks. One of the most heart-wrenching scenes from this recent season of the Netflix docuseries "Full Swing" was Bradley receiving the call from U.S. captain Zach Johnson informing Bradley that he had not been picked for the team.