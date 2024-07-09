Tiger Woods explains why he won’t captain 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Woods, who served as playing captain for the U.S. Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, was the long-anticipated front-runner to captain the 2025 U.S. Team at Bethpage Black. Woods said at this year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla that discussions with the PGA of America to captain the U.S. Team were ongoing. Ultimately though, Woods’ increased responsibilities as a member of the PGA TOUR Policy Board and PGA TOUR Enterprises Board of Directors, among other factors, meant he wasn’t confident in his ability to give the role his full attention. Keegan Bradley was announced Monday as the 2025 Ryder Cup captain for the U.S. Team.