7H AGO
John Deere Classic, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2024 John Deere Classic concludes Sunday with the final round from Silvis, Illinois, at TPC Deere Run.
Davis Thompson carded a bogey-free, 9-under 62 on Saturday to reach 21-under and take a two-shot lead over Eric Cole and Aaron Rai. Hayden Springer, who carded an historic 59 on Thursday, and C.T. Pan sit four back at 17-under. Two-time John Deere winner Jordan Spieth got within striking distance thanks to an 8-under 63 and sits seven strokes back at 14-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee groups
- 10:47 a.m.: Jason Day, J.T. Poston, Chesson Hadley (No. 1 tee)
Featured groups
- 10:25 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, Zach Johnson (No. 1 tee)
- 11:09 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Sungjae Im, Mac Meissner (No. 1 tee)
Featured hole
- Hole 14 (par 4)
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.