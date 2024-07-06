John Deere Classic, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Davis Thompson carded a bogey-free, 9-under 62 on Saturday to reach 21-under and take a two-shot lead over Eric Cole and Aaron Rai. Hayden Springer, who carded an historic 59 on Thursday, and C.T. Pan sit four back at 17-under. Two-time John Deere winner Jordan Spieth got within striking distance thanks to an 8-under 63 and sits seven strokes back at 14-under.