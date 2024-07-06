PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
John Deere Classic, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2024 John Deere Classic concludes Sunday with the final round from Silvis, Illinois, at TPC Deere Run.

    Davis Thompson carded a bogey-free, 9-under 62 on Saturday to reach 21-under and take a two-shot lead over Eric Cole and Aaron Rai. Hayden Springer, who carded an historic 59 on Thursday, and C.T. Pan sit four back at 17-under. Two-time John Deere winner Jordan Spieth got within striking distance thanks to an 8-under 63 and sits seven strokes back at 14-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1 Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Spanish-language main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 10:47 a.m.: Jason Day, J.T. Poston, Chesson Hadley (No. 1 tee)

    Featured groups

    • 10:25 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, Zach Johnson (No. 1 tee)
    • 11:09 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Sungjae Im, Mac Meissner (No. 1 tee)

    Featured hole

    • Hole 14 (par 4)

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.




