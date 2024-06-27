Nick Dunlap opens Rocket Mortgage Classic in 5-under, continues adjustment to life on TOUR

Off the course, Dunlap continues to learn what it means to be a professional golfer. After the first round of the Memorial earlier this month, he told the media, “When you're out here playing three, four weeks in a row, you have to figure out, all right, I'm going to work out these days so I'm not sore, but I'm on the road four weeks, so I got to find a little bit of time to keep my game sharp and learn the golf course as best you can week-to-week.”