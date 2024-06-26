Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele nominated for 2024 ESPYS

Scheffler, a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season, was nominated for "Best Athlete, Men’s Sports and Best Golfer." Schauffele was also nominated for "Best Golfer" alongside the LPGA’s Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu. The "Best Male Golfer" and "Best Female Golfer" awards were combined into one category ahead of the 2023 ESPYS. Scheffler won the award last year.