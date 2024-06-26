Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele nominated for 2024 ESPYS
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele were nominated for the 2024 ESPYS, ESPN announced Wednesday.
Scheffler, a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season, was nominated for "Best Athlete, Men’s Sports and Best Golfer." Schauffele was also nominated for "Best Golfer" alongside the LPGA’s Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu. The "Best Male Golfer" and "Best Female Golfer" awards were combined into one category ahead of the 2023 ESPYS. Scheffler won the award last year.
In the "Best Athlete, Men’s Sports" category, Scheffler is competing against NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, MLB multi-position star Shohei Ohtani and NHL center Connor McDavid. Tiger Woods in 2008 was the last golfer to win "Best Athlete, Men’s Sports." Woods won the award five times, the most of any athlete in ESPYS history.
This is Schauffele’s first ESPYS nomination. The world No. 3 broke through with his first major championship victory at the PGA Championship in May. The eight-time TOUR winner is second in the current FedExCup standings.
ESPN's annual awards show will air July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Voting for fans is open until 5 p.m. ET on July 11.