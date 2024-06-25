First teams set for Grant Thornton Invitational including defending champions Lydia Ko, Jason Day
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
NAPLES, Fla. –Tournament officials on Tuesday announced three of the 16 teams that will compete in the second annual Grant Thornton Invitational, set to return Dec. 13-15, 2024, at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Lydia Ko and Jason Day are scheduled to defend their title from last December. Ko and Day led after the second round and held on for a one-stroke victory.
World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who has won six times in 11 starts on the LPGA Tour this season, will play with current world No. 18 Tony Finau. Korda and Finau partnered in last year’s inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational and finished T4.
“The Grant Thornton Invitational is truly one of one and getting to drive the game forward alongside such a great player and person in Tony Finau is something I’m really looking forward to doing again this year in Naples,” said Korda.
“I’m excited to reunite Team FiNelly at The Grant Thornton Invitational – seeing the impact Nelly has had on the women’s game this year has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to have her as my partner again at one of the coolest events of the year,” said Finau.
Lexi Thompson, who has announced that this will be her final full season on the LPGA Tour, will conclude her season in Naples this December when she once again partners with Rickie Fowler. This twosome was T6 a year ago. Thompson, 29, turned pro when she was 15 years old and has 11 LPGA Tour wins during her career.
“We are thrilled to welcome back this elite group of players to Naples this December,” said Rob Hartman, Grant Thornton Invitational tournament director. “We couldn’t be happier with how the first few teams came together, and we look forward to creating 13 more compelling teams as the year unfolds.”
The tournament’s 32-player field, which is evenly comprised of PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour professionals playing on 16 mixed teams, will compete for an equal purse of $4 million and experience equal visibility and a different format of play each day. The unique and exciting approach during the three-day professional golf competition will include Scramble, Foursomes and a Modified Four-Ball format.