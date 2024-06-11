Rory McIlroy arrives at U.S. Open content with career, yet burning to end major drought

“I think the only thing about trying to pick a number is that you're setting yourself up for failure or disappointment," McIlroy said, rounding back to the subject of his career goals, and using Tiger Woods' pursuit of Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major championships as an example. " Tiger wanted to surpass Jack. It looks like he mightn't get there, but are we going to call Tiger's career a failure? Absolutely not. It's arguably the best. He's played the best golf anyone's ever seen.