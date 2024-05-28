Looking back on Arnold Palmer's career-changing first victory at 1955 RBC Canadian Open

Over the closing 18 holes, Palmer had his first big misstep of the week when he made a double bogey at No. 5, following an errant drive into the bushes. Fred Hawkins began the final round seven behind Palmer, and he immediately put pressure on the Latrobe, Pennsylvania native, going par-birdie-eagle-birdie to start his day. Palmer righted things at the par-5 seventh, reaching the green in two. He just missed his 9-foot eagle putt but tapped in for birdie, with Hawkins only making par there. Another Palmer birdie, at the ninth, restored his five-shot cushion as he made the turn, and from there he coasted to a four-shot defeat of Burke, with Hawkins five back. The coveted Seagram Gold Cup was Palmer’s.