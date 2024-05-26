Players to wear black, red pins to remember Grayson Murray
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Players will wear black and red ribbons Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge to honor Grayson Murray, the two-time PGA TOUR winner who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 30.
Murray, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, wore red and black, the colors of his beloved Carolina Hurricanes, when competing on Sundays. His family requested that ribbons with the same colors be worn Sunday.
“It's not just about (Sunday),” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “It's about the weeks ahead, it's about the months ahead. There are a lot of people that are going to be carrying a heavy heart for a long period of time out on the PGA TOUR, and there's a family that is obviously devastated that we need to support.”
The Korn Ferry Tour held a moment of silence Sunday to remember Murray. He won three times on that tour, including twice in 2023 to regain his PGA TOUR card. He won his second PGA TOUR title earlier this year at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Play was stopped at the Visit Knoxville Open for three minutes Sunday when the final group of Frankie Capan III, Rhein Gibson and Sam Bennett was in the first fairway, and Murray's image was displayed on the tournament's scoreboards.
Editor's note: If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at 988lifeline.org.