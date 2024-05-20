USGA announces 30 additional players exempt for 124th U.S. Open Championship
The United States Golf Association has announced that 30 additional golfers have earned full exemptions into the 2024 U.S. Open Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose and 2022 co-runner-up Will Zalatoris among group that brings total to 83
LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. – The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced Monday that 30 additional golfers, including 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, have earned full exemptions into the 2024 U.S. Open Championship, to be contested June 13-16 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2, in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina. These exemptions bring the number of fully exempt players to 83.
Exemptions were awarded to 22 players who earned a place in the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 20, who were not otherwise exempt. Rose will compete in his 19th U.S. Open. He owns five top-10 finishes, including his two-stroke victory at Merion Golf Club. He moved up 12 places from the previous world ranking to No. 56 by tying for sixth in last week’s PGA Championship.
At No. 6, Ludvig Åberg is the highest-ranked player in the current OWGR who was not previously exempt into the U.S. Open. Åberg, who will play in his first U.S. Open, recorded his first victories on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour last fall. The 24-year-old from Sweden was the runner-up in this year’s Masters. Thomas Detry climbed 17 spots from last week’s ranking to No. 54 by tying for fourth in the PGA Championship, his best finish in a major. He will compete in his third U.S. Open.
The other players who earned full exemptions through the current Official World Golf Ranking are: Byeong Hun An, Christian Bezuidenhout, Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Adam Hadwin, Tom Hoge, Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, Jake Knapp, Denny McCarthy, Grayson Murray, Alex Noren, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young and Will Zalatoris.
Zalatoris, who is ranked No. 32, will compete in his fifth U.S. Open but first since he was runner-up in 2022 at The Country Club, in Brookline, Massachusetts. Bhatia (No. 37) and Knapp (No. 59) also earned entry through the OWGR and each will make their second U.S. Open start.
Eight other players earned exemptions based on their performances in three additional categories. The top five players in the current PGA TOUR FedExCup standings, who were not otherwise exempt, are: Billy Horschel, Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati, Taylor Pendrith and Erik van Rooyen. The top two players from the final 2023 DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings, who were not otherwise exempt, are: Adrian Meronk and Victor Perez. Rikuya Hoshino is the highest ranked player on the current Race to Dubai Rankings who is not otherwise exempt.
In addition, the winner of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship (May 24-29) and any multiple winners of PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending TOUR Championship will also earn an exemption. The number of fully exempt golfers may increase with the addition of the top 60 players from the OWGR as of Monday, June 10.
Three of the 13 final qualifiers for the 2024 U.S. Open are being held Monday, May 20, in England, Japan and Dallas, Texas.
Other 36-hole final qualifiers will take place at 10 additional sites on June 3: Cherry Hill Club, Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada; Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, California.; The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Florida.; The Golf Club of Georgia, Alpharetta, Georgia.; Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Maryland; Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, New Jersey; Duke University Golf Club, Durham, North Carolina; Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course) and Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio; Springfield (Ohio) Country Club; and Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Course), Bend, Oregon.
The U.S. Open was previously hosted by Pinehurst No. 2 in 1999 (won by Payne Stewart), 2005 (won by Michael Campbell) and 2014 (won by Martin Kaymer). As an anchor site, Pinehurst will also host the U.S. Open in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.
A list of the 83 golfers fully exempt into the 2024 U.S. Open as of May 20 (not including the final qualifiers from England, Texas and Japan) is below.
The list of the 83 golfers who are fully exempt into the 2024 U.S. Open (as of Monday, May 20):
- Ludvig Åberg (21)
- Byeong Hun An (21)
- Christian Bezuidenhout (21)
- Akshay Bhatia (21)
- Keegan Bradley (11, 21)
- Sam Burns (11, 21)
- Patrick Cantlay (11, 21)
- Wyndham Clark (1, 2, 11, 21)
- Eric Cole (21)
- Corey Conners (11, 21)
- Jason Day (11, 21)
- a-Santiago De la Fuente (20)
- Bryson DeChambeau (1, 21)
- Thomas Detry (21)
- Nick Dunlap (4)
- Austin Eckroat (2, 21)
- Harris English (2, 21)
- Tony Finau (11, 21)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (1, 11, 21)
- Tommy Fleetwood (2, 11, 21)
- Ryan Fox (10)
- Rickie Fowler (2, 11, 21)
- Lucas Glover (11, 12, 21)
- Emiliano Grillo (11, 21)
- Adam Hadwin (21)
- a-Stewart Hagestad (5)
- Brian Harman (8, 11, 21)
- Tyrrell Hatton (11, 21)
- Russell Henley (11, 21)
- Tom Hoge (21)
- Nicolai Højgaard (21)
- Max Homa (11, 21)
- Billy Horschel (13)
- Rikuya Hoshino (16)
- Viktor Hovland (11, 12, 21)
- Mackenzie Hughes (13)
- Sungjae Im (11, 21)
- Stephan Jaeger (21)
- Dustin Johnson (1, 2, 6)
- Martin Kaymer (1)
- a-Bryan Kim (5)
- Si Woo Kim (11, 21)
- Tom Kim (2, 11, 21)
- Chris Kirk (21)
- Kurt Kitayama (21)
- Jake Knapp (21)
- Brooks Koepka (1, 7, 21)
- Ben Kohles (14)
- a-Christo Lamprecht (17)
- Min Woo Lee (2, 21)
- Shane Lowry (8, 21)
- Peter Malnati (13)
- Hideki Matsuyama (6, 21)
- Denny McCarthy (21)
- Rory McIlroy (2, 11, 12, 21)
- Adrian Meronk (15)
- Phil Mickelson (7)
- Taylor Moore (11, 21)
- Collin Morikawa (7, 8, 11, 21)
- Grayson Murray (21)
- Alex Noren (21)
- Matthieu Pavon (21)
- Taylor Pendrith (13)
- Victor Perez (15)
- J.T. Poston (21)
- Jon Rahm (1, 2, 6, 11, 21)
- Justin Rose (21)
- a-Gordon Sargent (18)
- Xander Schauffele (2, 7, 11, 21)
- Scottie Scheffler (2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 21)
- Adam Schenk (11, 21)
- a-Neal Shipley (5)
- Cameron Smith (2, 8, 9)
- Jordan Spieth (1, 11, 21)
- Sepp Straka (11, 21)
- Nick Taylor (11, 21)
- Sahith Theegala (21)
- Justin Thomas (7, 21)
- Erik van Rooyen (13)
- Gary Woodland (1)
- Tiger Woods (23)
- Cameron Young (21)
- Will Zalatoris (21)
Bold – U.S. Open champion
a – amateur
Key to player exemptions
1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship the last 10 years (2014-23)
2. From the 2023 U.S. Open Championship, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place
3. Winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship
4. Winner of the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship
5. Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, plus the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship runner-up (must be an amateur)
6. Winners of the Masters Tournament (2020-24)
7. Winners of the PGA of America Championship (2019-24)
8. Winners of The Open Championship, conducted by The R&A (2019-23)
9. Winners of The Players Championship (2022-24)
10. Winner of the 2023 DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship
11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2023 Tour Championship
12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation (June 2023-June 2024)
13. The top five players in 2024 FedExCup standings as of May 20, 2024, who are not otherwise exempt
14. The points leader from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular-Season Points Standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
15. The top two players from the final 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings, who are not otherwise exempt as of May 20, 2024
16. The top player on the 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 20, 2024, who is not otherwise exempt
17. Winner of the 2023 Amateur Championship, conducted by The R&A (must be an amateur)
18. Winner of the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal (top-ranked in WAGR and must be an amateur)
19. Winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship (must be an amateur)
20. Winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
21. Top 60 point leaders and ties from the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 20, 2024
22. Top 60 point leaders and ties from the Official World Golf Ranking as of June 10, 2024
23. Special exemptions selected by the USGA