USGA announces 30 additional players exempt for 124th U.S. Open Championship

At No. 6, Ludvig Åberg is the highest-ranked player in the current OWGR who was not previously exempt into the U.S. Open. Åberg, who will play in his first U.S. Open, recorded his first victories on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour last fall. The 24-year-old from Sweden was the runner-up in this year’s Masters. Thomas Detry climbed 17 spots from last week’s ranking to No. 54 by tying for fourth in the PGA Championship, his best finish in a major. He will compete in his third U.S. Open.