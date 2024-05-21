Bruce Devlin reflects on his victory at Colonial Country Club, friendship with Ben Hogan

Editor’s note: During his career, Bruce Devlin has touched many parts of the sport he loves. He’s been a world-class player, a television commentator, an author, an award-winning golf course architect and, most recently, a podcaster. Devlin, along with partner Mike Gonzalez, celebrate the history of golf through their "FORE the Good of the Game" podcast they created and host. Once he turned pro, Devlin won 32 tournaments, with eight of those victories coming on the PGA TOUR and one on PGA TOUR Champions. After retiring from the PGA TOUR, Devlin worked for the NBC Sports broadcast team for five years before shifting to ESPN. All the while, Devlin has assisted in the design and construction of more than 150 golf courses worldwide. For most of his adult life, Devlin maintained a friendship with Ben Hogan that lasted until Hogan’s death in 1997. Devlin recently reflected on that relationship and how it tied in nicely with his second PGA TOUR title.