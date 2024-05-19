Viktor Hovland still searching for major win, but he found his game at Valhalla

Known to search far and wide for any information that could prove helpful, Hovland dove down numerous rabbit holes, hoping to rekindle his swing feels from 2020 and 2021 when he felt he had more control. He settled on new swing coaches – Grant Waite and Dana Dahlquist – and set out to find the fix. Instead, Hovland regressed. Before this week’s PGA Championship, he had not finished inside the top-10 this season. His short game regressed to the bottom of the TOUR ranks, on pace for the worst statistical season of his career around the greens. Fed up with his performance, he reached out to Mayo last week and made a last-minute trip to Las Vegas to see him before the PGA. The visit paid instant dividends.